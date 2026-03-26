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Cristiano Ronaldo confirms return progress with key injury update backing Portugal boss Roberto Martinez’s call

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Lars Baron/Getty ImagesPortugal head coach Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest situation has quickly become one of the most closely followed stories in world soccer, especially as the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues. The Cristiano Ronaldo story unfolds at a delicate moment for Portugal, with manager Roberto Martinez carefully managing expectations ahead of a crucial international cycle. While injuries have affected several key players, the spotlight remains firmly on the captain, whose influence stretches far beyond the pitch.

At club level, the situation surrounding Al-Nassr has only added to the suspense. The Saudi side is in the middle of a competitive race for a historic double, and Ronaldo’s absence has been felt not only in results but in leadership and attacking presence. Yet, behind the scenes, there has been growing optimism that something significant is developing.

Earlier, Martinez had already hinted that concerns around Ronaldo’s condition might be overstated, subtly suggesting that the veteran forward’s recovery could be quicker than initially feared. At the time, those comments seemed cautiously optimistic, but recent developments are beginning to paint a clearer picture.

After weeks of recovery, Ronaldo has delivered a powerful and direct update, posting “Good to be back! Looking good”, signaling that his return is not only imminent but progressing faster than expected, validating Martinez’s prediction that he would be back within “a week or two.”

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Ronaldo’s injury and the unusual recovery path

According to reports, Ronaldo sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh at the end of February while playing for Al-Nassr. The injury marked a rare moment in the Portuguese forward’s career. Unlike previous setbacks, which were largely traumatic injuries, this was a muscular issue; his first of this kind in nearly a decade. That alone raised concerns, particularly given his age and the proximity to major international competitions.

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Rather than remaining in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo made a decisive move. Instead of staying with the club, he traveled to Madrid to undergo specialized treatment with a trusted medical team. This decision highlighted both his professionalism and urgency to return as quickly as possible.

The approach appears to have paid off. His rehabilitation progressed rapidly, allowing him to return to Riyadh and begin the final stages of recovery. As per journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, the 41-year-old veteran only participated in individual training on Thursday as he has yet to return to group training.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warming up

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When might Ronaldo return?

The timing of Ronaldo’s return could not be more important. Al-Nassr is preparing for a key fixture against Al-Najma, where his presence could immediately influence the title race. His leadership and goal-scoring ability remain central to the club’s ambitions.

For Portugal, the implications are even greater. The national team has dealt with multiple fitness concerns this season, affecting players across key positions. Yet, no injury has been deemed World Cup-threatening, leaving Martinez with cautious optimism.

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