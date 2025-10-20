Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr. called up to Portugal U-16 squad for Federations Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Cristiano Jr. (R) Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has built a unique legacy with Portugal, breaking records and leading his country to its first major trophies. Now, as the 40-year-old enters the twilight of his career, he’s beginning to pass the baton to his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., who has been called up to the Portugal U-16 national team for the upcoming Federations Cup.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced on Monday the list of young prospects selected for the 2025 Federations Cup, which will take place in Turkey. Head coach Filipe Ramos named a 22-player roster, with 20 players coming from Portuguese club academies. Cristiano Jr., currently part of Al Nassr’s academy in Saudi Arabia, joins Kauã Araújo from Brazil’s Santos FC as the only two players based abroad.

The Federations Cup is a youth tournament created for U-16 national teams to compete in a short-format competition aimed at showcasing emerging talent. The 2025 edition will run from October 30 to November 4 in Antalya, Turkey.

All matches will be played at the Emirhan Sports Center, where Portugal will face Turkey, Wales, and England during the group stage. The opening match against the host nation is set for October 30, followed by a clash with Wales on November 1, and the final group game against England on November 4.

Emiliano Cassama and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr of Portugal warming up.

Cristiano Jr. gets another chance to showcase his talent

At just 15 years old, Cristiano Jr. has already had the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps, developing through the youth systems of Juventus and Manchester United before joining Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Now, he’ll have another opportunity to impress with Portugal’s youth setup.

Erling Haaland hits 324 career goals as Ruben Dias makes bold Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Erling Haaland hits 324 career goals as Ruben Dias makes bold Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Earlier this year, in May, Cristiano Jr. was called up to the Portugal U-15s for the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia. After going scoreless in the opening games, he delivered a standout performance in the final, scoring twice to help Portugal secure a 3-2 victory over the hosts.

In a competition traditionally dominated by Croatia, Cristiano Jr. helped Portugal claim the title in their first-ever appearance. Now, at the Federations Cup, the 15-year-old will face older, stronger opponents, another chance to lead by example, just as his father has done for the senior national team.

