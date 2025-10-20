Trending topics:
Man United legend Wayne Rooney delivers harsh criticism on a $171 million Liverpool star: ‘He doesn’t deserve to be playing’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match.
For the first time in nine years, Manchester United triumphed over Liverpool at Anfield Stadium, casting a shadow over Arne Slot’s start of the season. With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz gone, Liverpool scrambled to rebuild their squad through several key signings. However, the new lineup has struggled to perform, drawing sharp criticism from legend Wayne Rooney towards the $171 million star acquisition of the season.

I wouldn’t play (Alexander) Isak, he hasn’t looked ready since coming from Newcastle. He hasn’t trained, hasn’t had a preseason… While Newcastle were training he was probably sat at home on the phone to his agent for six hours a day trying to get a move…It’s so difficult when you don’t have a preseason. He might’ve done stuff by himself but he’s paying the price of it…On performances, he doesn’t deserve to be playing ahead of Ekitike, Wayne Rooney said, via ‘The Wayne Rooney Show podcast.

Alexander Isak quickly established himself as a standout at Newcastle by netting over 20 goals in each of the past two Premier League seasons, earning him a record transfer to Liverpool. The Reds, eyeing him as the remedy for their scoring woes from the previous season, placed high expectations on the prolific Swede. Yet, in a surprising turn, Isak has only managed to score once in seven appearances, casting doubt over his status in the starting lineup.

Alongside signing Isak, Liverpool secured Hugo Ekitike’s arrival for $93.4 million from Eintracht Frankfurt. Defying initial doubts about his Premier League readiness, the Frenchman has excelled with five goals and one assist in 11 games under coach Arne Slot. His dynamic performances have won over the fans, positioning him as the favored center forward and presenting a challenge to Alexander who is struggling to adapt to the Reds.

Liverpool star Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak of Liverpool during the Premier League game.

Alexander Isak vs Hugo Ekitike: The French striker opens up on the battle for Liverpool’s starter spot

Liverpool find themselves in a heated competition for the starting spot between two multi-million dollar signings, Isak and Ekitike. Despite the Frenchman’s strong performances, coach Arne Slot recently preferred the Swede for Premier League matches. However, with Alexander’s struggles and Hugo’s standout displays, fans are now demanding a change. For that reason, Ekitike addressed the intensifying rivalry for the starter spot.

Mohamed Salah vs. Alexander Isak: Comparing Liverpool star’s salary to Premier League record signing’s new wage

“I think it’s good with players in such a big club. I can’t see one big club playing with only one striker, so I think it’s good that he’s here… Even for me at my age, I think I still have a lot of things to improve and learn, so for me it’s good that he’s here,” Hugo Ekitike said after a press conference in September 2025.

Although Arne Slot has so far opted for a formation with only one striker, the multi-million dollar investment in both players suggests that the door is not closed to them playing in the same lineup. In light of this, Ekitike made his perspective on this potential alternative clear. “That’s for the coach to decide how he wants to play. That’s not me. But obviously it’s great players. I’ve been playing in two-striker composition, one striker, so I can do a lot of things.”

