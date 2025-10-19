Although Manchester City have not claimed the top spot in the Premier League yet, they have launched a formidable season, positioning themselves as Arsenal’s primary challengers after defeating Everton. Erling Haaland‘s remarkable influence shines as he tallies 364 career goals by just 25, with Ruben Dias tackling inevitable comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting the team’s dynamic strength.

“It’s a good reflection of his state of mind. In that he is very similar to Ronaldo. Everyone wants to score goals, but both of them have this ability to just keep on scoring and scoring. We’re just happy that Erling is in this moment and we want him to continue. We want to keep pushing him because we want him to break records that have not been beaten before,” Ruben Dias said in the latest press conference.

Since joining Manchester City, the Norwegian has cemented his status as a top scorer, netting an impressive 138 goals in 156 appearances. He is now just 122 goals shy of matching Sergio Aguero’s record as the club’s all-time leading scorer. Haaland’s scoring prowess evokes memories of Cristiano Ronaldo’s, with both players showcasing an exceptional ability to lead and deliver under pressure.

Cristiano Ronaldo, just 51 goals shy of 1,000, initially dazzled as a left winger with his dribbling prowess and speed, creating opportunities for teammates rather than focusing on scoring. However, following patellar tendinosis in 2014, he shifted to a more goal-centric role, significantly boosting his tally post-30. In contrast, Erling Haaland, who naturally excels in goal-scoring, shows potential to match or exceed Ronaldo’s staggering stats.

Erling Haaland vs Cristiano Ronaldo: A key factor that sets the Portuguese aside

Erling Haaland is rapidly establishing himself as one of Europe’s premier strikers, poised to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary records. While Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess is undeniable, he has yet to match the Portuguese icon’s knack for delivering in clutch moments. Ronaldo’s ability to lead his teams to crucial victories and dramatic comebacks solidified his legendary status, a benchmark Haaland still seeks to reach.

At 25, Erling has clinched one Champions League title with Manchester City, yet he couldn’t find the net in either the semifinal or final. Despite being the tournament’s top scorer that 2022-23 season, he didn’t emerge as the expected leader in crucial moments. This contrast highlights Cristiano Ronaldo’s enduring legacy and underscores that Haaland still has strides to make in his career.

How much does Erling Haaland need to become the Premier League’s all-time top foreign scorer?

With only three years in the Premier League, Erling Haaland has already established himself as one of the league’s all-time leading scorers. Shining with Manchester City, the Norwegian has scored 96 goals in just 105 games, placing him 16th on the list and just eight goals away from surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he remains some distance behind the league’s current top foreign scorer in the league history.

# Name Goals 1. Mohamed Salah 188 2. Sergio Aguero 184 3. Thierry Henry 175 4. Robin Van Persie 144 5. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 127

Erling Haaland has distinguished himself with an impressive scoring rate, yet he trails Mohamed Salah by 92 goals. While this gap appears challenging, Haaland’s remarkable scoring prowess suggests it’s only a matter of time before he closes in. Meanwhile, Salah, under contract with Liverpool until 2027, aims to further extend his record. This sets the stage for a thrilling battle between these two prolific scorers.