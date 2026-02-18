Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son isn’t the only rising star winning titles: Lionel Messi’s youngest son shines too as Ciro lifts trophy with Inter Miami U-8 (VIDEO)

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

For more than two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi defined an era, rewriting records, winning Ballon d’Ors, and shaping the identity of the club and the club wherever they played. Now, in 2026, the spotlight is slowly shifting from the legends themselves to the next generation. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ciro Messi are beginning to make headlines in their own right, and recent youth tournaments across Europe and the United States have reignited the debate over which family might produce the next global superstar.

While Cristiano Jr. has been closely followed by scouts and media during his recent international exploits, Lionel Messi quietly watched a special moment unfold from the sidelines as his youngest son celebrated a major youth triumph. The parallel narratives unfolding on different continents have reminded fans that the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi is far from over—it is simply evolving into a new chapter.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has become a central figure in youth soccer conversations following his participation in the 2026 Algarve International Tournament with Portugal’s U-16 national team. Carrying one of the most famous surnames in the sport, the 15-year-old has been under intense scrutiny, but his performances have started to justify the attention.

He began the tournament with a strong cameo against Japan, providing a decisive assist in a 3-0 victory and nearly scoring twice with dangerous attempts shortly after entering the match. His progress continued with a starting role in a 1-0 win over the Netherlands, where he played the first half and contributed to a disciplined team performance. Portugal later defeated Germany 3-1 to lift the tournament trophy, with the 15-year-old winger coming off the bench for around 20 minutes in the decisive match.

The unbeaten campaign marked another milestone in his development, adding to an already impressive youth résumé. This was his third international trophy in less than a year, following U-15 and U-16 triumphs in 2025. Even without scoring, his contributions underlined a growing maturity and consistency that have caught the attention of scouts, federations, and fans alike.

Similar narrative taking place in the US

While Ronaldo Jr. was lifting silverware in Europe, another emotional story has been quietly unfolding across the Atlantic. Lionel Messi, now a global icon and the face of soccer in the United States, has been present to witness his youngest son’s milestone moment in youth soccer.

In a prestigious American youth tournament, Inter Miami’s academy team, featuring Ciro Messi, produced a standout campaign that ended in silverware. The moment was particularly symbolic, with the 38-year-old Argentine superstar watching from the stands as a proud father rather than a player.

Ciro Messi played a key role in his team’s success, helping them lift a major youth trophy at the Weston Cup. The scene of Messi celebrating his son’s achievement resonated with fans around the world, highlighting a softer side of the soccer legend.

Proud father Lionel Messi watches

For Messi, the moment represented more than just a youth title. It was a glimpse into the future of his own soccer legacy. Once a shy boy from Rosario who conquered the world, Messi is now watching his children grow within the sport that defined his life.

Ciro, still very young, is already showing signs of soccer talent. He plays as a forward in Inter Miami’s youth setup and has demonstrated an eye for goal that inevitably invites comparisons to his father. In a recent academy match, he scored one of his trademark goals and followed it with a rehearsed celebration that contrasted sharply with Messi’s famously understated style.

