Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Coveted Premier League star Antoine Semenyo makes shock GOAT pick, and Manchester City fans love it

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (left), Antoine Semenyo (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left), Antoine Semenyo (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

The greatest individual rivalry in modern soccer refuses to fade, even as both icons approach the twilight of their careers. Wherever elite players go, the same question follows—and this time, it landed at the feet of Antoine Semenyo, one of the Premier League’s most in-demand attackers. With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still setting global benchmarks, Semenyo was asked to choose between the two. His answer, delivered calmly amid transfer chaos, has rippled far beyond a casual interview—especially among supporters of one particular English giant.

At a time when speculation around his future is intensifying, the Bournemouth winger has found himself at the intersection of soccer’s biggest debate and the Premier League’s most competitive transfer race.

Semenyo’s name has rarely been out of the headlines this season. The 25-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Bournemouth, combining power, pace, and decisiveness in the final third. With eight league goals and three assists in 16 appearances, his output places him among the most effective attackers outside the traditional “big six.”

That form has not gone unnoticed. Interest has arrived from Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpool, and Chelsea, while Tottenham has already been turned away. A reported $88 million release clause hangs over the situation, ensuring that every word Semenyo utters is now dissected for hidden meaning.

It was in this context—between training sessions and transfer noise—that the Ghana international sat down with the AwayDays YouTube channel and faced soccer’s most unavoidable question.

Cristiano Ronaldo still costs a fortune after latest Saudi Pro League market update: How does it compare to Lionel Messi in MLS?

What did Semenyo say?

The Messi-Ronaldo debate has defined an era. Between them, they hold 13 Ballon d’Or awards, shattered scoring records across continents, and reshaped expectations of longevity at the elite level. Even as one now plays in MLS and the other dominates headlines in the Saudi Pro League, their influence remains absolute.

When Semenyo was asked to pick a side, there was no attempt to dodge or neutralize the question. “Messi or Ronaldo? Messi by a hundred percent,” he said. “I never downplay what Ronaldo has achieved—what he’s done is unbelievable, and what both of them deliver together is something incredible. But for me personally, I’m a Messi fan.” The clarity of the response stood out. There was admiration for both legends, but no hesitation in preference.

Cristiano Ronaldo could trade Al-Nassr for Hollywood as actor Vin Diesel sets internet alight with bold Fast & Furious hint: Has Lionel Messi ever appeared on screen?

Why Manchester City fans are smiling

Semenyo’s words resonated instantly with supporters across England—but nowhere more loudly than among Manchester City fans. The reasons are layered. First, the Citizens leading the race for the winger, positioning themselves as the most likely destination, should the Cherries eventually cash in.

Second, while Messi has long been admired—even briefly linked in fantasy scenarios to City during Pep Guardiola’s reign—Ronaldo’s Premier League legacy is inseparable from Manchester United. For City supporters, Semenyo’s stance feels less like a harmless opinion and more like a subtle cultural alignment. In a rivalry-obsessed city, those details matter.

