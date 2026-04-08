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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi snubbed as ex-USMNT goalkeeper Kasey Keller stuns fans with 2026 World Cup winner predicion

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Marcelo Endelli/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesArgentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is already filled with debate, and one of the most striking opinions comes from former USMNT goalkeeper Kasey Keller. His assessment has stirred attention as he looks beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, focusing instead on a different set of contenders for the tournament.

While both legends remain central to global soccer conversations, Keller believes the spotlight is shifting toward other nations. The American’s outlook is clear and direct when discussing the leading candidates for the trophy.

He also expressed doubts about the traditional powerhouses led by Messi and Ronaldo, suggesting that their respective teams may struggle to match the intensity and depth of younger squads. His perspective reflects both experience and a cautious reading of current international form.

Can Ronaldo win the World Cup this summer? I don’t see Portugal winning the World Cup. I think they’re good. I look at a few teams. We look at the squad France has; if they get it together, then watch out. Obviously, Spain is very strong. I really like England’s squad-they have to be one of the favorites,” Keller said, via Tribal Football.

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring with Nico Williams.

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring with Nico Williams.

I don’t see Argentina being able to repeat their success. With no expectations, can Brazil step up when they haven’t necessarily been playing well?” he added. “I personally look at Spain, France, and England. I just hope that with all this hype, it doesn’t become too much. We know English fans get a little excited when they start to have a bit of success,” he added.

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Why Argentina and Portugal are questioned

Keller’s skepticism extends to the reigning champions and one of soccer’s most consistent contenders. He believes Argentina may struggle to defend its title, despite recent success and a strong squad identity. At the same time, Portugal faces similar doubts, with the 56-year-old openly questioning its ability to go all the way.

The 2026 World Cup presents a unique contrast between experience and emerging talent. Messi, at 38, and Ronaldo, at 41, represent the last generation of global icons still competing at the highest level.

ronaldo messi argentina portugal

Lionel Messi of Argentina shakes hands with Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

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Keller’s analysis suggests that while experience matters, the physical demands of the tournament may favor younger, more dynamic teams. This shift is a key factor in his prediction, as nations like France, England, and Spain continue to evolve.

Emerging powers ready to challenge?

The teams Keller highlights are not only talented but also structured for sustained success. Kylian Mbappe’s France, with its depth and balance, remains a constant threat, while England, led by Harry Kane, continues to build one of its strongest squads in recent years.

Spain, too, is evolving with a new generation of players who blend technical ability with tactical intelligence, starring Lamine Yamal. Keller’s confidence in these teams reflects their consistency in international competitions and their ability to perform under pressure.

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