Cristiano Ronaldo’s optimistic message sparks furious reactions as ex-Al-Nassr star fires harsh warning: ‘We’ve been hearing these words for two years’

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC reacts
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence ensures that every slip, every rallying cry, and every setback is amplified. In Riyadh, the spotlight has intensified once again. After another frustrating night for Al-Nassr, the Portuguese superstar tried to steady the mood with a familiar message of defiance. Yet this time, the reaction was different. What followed was not just an analysis of a defeat, but a pointed reminder that words alone no longer satisfy a fanbase desperate for silverware. And when a voice from the club’s past spoke out, it cut deeper than most criticism ever could.

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the central figure of Al-Nassr’s ambition. He is still scoring, still chasing milestones, still insisting that belief must prevail. But belief, as one former insider bluntly put it, must eventually turn into results. The harsh warning aimed at Ronaldo came from Hussein Abdulghani, a former Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli defender and a two-time Saudi Pro League winner with the Knight of Najd. His words landed heavily because they were not shouted from the outside, but spoken by someone who once embodied the team’s competitive identity.

Al-Nassr’s season has taken a sharp turn. What began as a historic charge — 10 consecutive league wins to open the campaign, a first in Saudi Pro League history — has slowed into a worrying slide. A 2-2 draw with Al-Ettifaq at the end of December was followed by defeats to Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah, leaving Jorge Jesus’ side winless in three league matches.

Those dropped points proved costly. Once clear at the summit, they now sit second with 31 points, four behind fierce rivals Al-Hilal. The momentum has swung decisively, and a high-stakes Riyadh derby looms as both an opportunity and a threat.

Against Al-Qadsiah, Al-Nassr controlled long stretches but paid dearly for key errors. Goals from Julian Quinones and Nahitan Nandez put the visitors two goals clear before Ronaldo pulled one back from the penalty spot late on. It was his first goal of 2026, and his 14th in 13 league matches this season, but it could not rescue the result.

Ronaldo’s numbers vs. Al-Nassr’s reality

Individually, Ronaldo continues to deliver. Since joining Al-Nassr, he has scored 108 goals in 122 appearances across all competitions, and his latest strike took him to 959 official career goals, leaving him just 41 short of the mythical 1,000-goal mark. Yet the contradiction defining his Saudi chapter remains unchanged: despite outstanding personal statistics, major silverware has not followed.

Seven seasons have passed since Al-Nassr last lifted the Saudi league title, and even with Ronaldo’s scoring output, the drought continues. After the defeat, the Portuguese veteran turned to social media with a familiar refrain: “This fight isn’t over. We keep working, and we will rise together.” For many supporters, it was a message of unity. For Abdulghani, it was the final straw.

What did Abdulghani say about Ronaldo?

Speaking on the Our Club program, Abdulghani dismissed the post with striking bluntness. His critique was not about Ronaldo’s legacy, but about leadership in the present. “We have been hearing this tweet for two years. We want action on the field, not on X,” he said. “This message is directed to your fans, but we are talking about a team. What did the fans gain from this tweet? We’ve been hearing these words for two years. This fight should be on the field, not on social media.”

Abdulghani went further, stressing accountability regardless of reputation: “As the team’s leader, you must work harder… even if you are a big star and have done a lot. That’s in the past and over.” His sharpest point cut directly to the heart of Al-Nassr’s dilemma: “Look at Ronaldo’s movements in recent matches. All players should be held accountable, whoever the player is and whatever his value.”

