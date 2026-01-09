Trending topics:
Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 FA Cup Third Round Match

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Sam Smith of Wrexham and Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest.
© Clive Mason/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesSam Smith of Wrexham and Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest.

The 2025-26 FA Cup is approaching its decisive stages, and several third-round matches will be played this Friday. One of the most appealing fixtures features Wrexham and Nottingham Forest.

In the first two rounds of the FA Cup, clubs from the Premier League and the EFL Championship did not compete, with teams from lower divisions instead taking part, including League One and League Two. Those 20 clubs that advanced from earlier rounds are now joined by the 24 teams from the second division and the 20 clubs from England’s top flight.

Wrexham enter Friday’s matchup while putting together a respectable campaign in the EFL Championship. They currently sit ninth in the standings, with 10 wins, 10 draws and six losses. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are struggling in the Premier League: 12 defeats in 21 matches leave them in 17th place, narrowly avoiding the relegation zone.

Wrexham starting lineup confirmed!

Here are the XI chosen by head coach Phil Parkinson to face Nottingham Forest FC: Arthur Okonkwo; Dan Scarr, Dominic Hyam, Callum Doyle; Ben Sheaf, George Dobson; Ryan Longman, Nathan Broadhead, Ollie Rathbone, Liberato Cacace; Sam Smith.

Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Wrexham and Nottingham Forest will begin at 2:30 PM (ET).

You can watch the FA Cup match live on ESPN+.

Wrexham and Nottingham Forest face off in the FA Cup

Welcome to our live blog for the 2025-26 FA Cup third-round matchup. Wrexham and Nottingham Forest will battle for a place in the next round of the competition. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates from the match.

