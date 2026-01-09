Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 FA Cup Third Round Match

The 2025-26 FA Cup is approaching its decisive stages, and several third-round matches will be played this Friday. One of the most appealing fixtures features Wrexham and Nottingham Forest.

In the first two rounds of the FA Cup, clubs from the Premier League and the EFL Championship did not compete, with teams from lower divisions instead taking part, including League One and League Two. Those 20 clubs that advanced from earlier rounds are now joined by the 24 teams from the second division and the 20 clubs from England’s top flight.

Wrexham enter Friday’s matchup while putting together a respectable campaign in the EFL Championship. They currently sit ninth in the standings, with 10 wins, 10 draws and six losses. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are struggling in the Premier League: 12 defeats in 21 matches leave them in 17th place, narrowly avoiding the relegation zone.