Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future has taken another significant turn after his mother, Dolores Aveiro, addressed the possibility of him reversing his decision to retire from Portugal. Her latest reported comments offer a clearer indication of where the veteran stands following a difficult end to his 23-year career with the national team.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner announced his retirement on November 5, 2026, bringing an end to one of the most successful international careers in soccer history. However, the circumstances surrounding his departure, particularly his disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus, have continued to generate debate in Portugal.

Ronaldo finished his international career with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both men’s world records. He also collected 141 victories with Portugal and helped the national team win three major trophies: Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

His journey began in August 2003, when he made his senior debut against Kazakhstan. Although his first major tournament ended in disappointment with the defeat to Greece in the Euro 2004 final, he eventually became the central figure in the country’s transformation into an international trophy winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal for Portugal

Ronaldo’s final major tournament was the 2026 World Cup, where he scored three goals in five appearances. His final international strike came against Croatia in the Round of 32 on July 2, while his last appearance for the Selecao was a 1-0 Nations League victory over Wales on September 24.

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Disagreement with Jorge Jesus contributed to his departure

Ronaldo’s retirement followed a breakdown in relations with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus. The disagreement reportedly began after the forward was left on the bench against Norway in September, despite believing he had an understanding with the manager that he would receive around 30 minutes of playing time.

After warming up without being introduced, Ronaldo reportedly became frustrated with the situation. He subsequently left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen after being informed that he would not start the following fixture against Denmark.

Pedro Proenca, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jorge Jesus

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Although Jesus was reportedly preparing to include the veteran forward in his November plans, Ronaldo announced his retirement before the squad was revealed. In his farewell message, he insisted: “I leave with my head held high, proud of the path I have taken and knowing that I gave everything I had for Portugal.”

Dolores Aveiro reveals Ronaldo’s intention

Dolores Aveiro’s latest comments suggest that the possibility of Ronaldo returning to international soccer is effectively off the table. “Cristiano Ronaldo has made his final decision and isn’t considering reversing his international retirement.”, she said in an interview with 365Scores Arabic.

The reported remarks reinforce the impression that the former Portugal captain has no plans to reconsider his choice, despite the possibility of a future reconciliation with the national team. His attention remains on club soccer with Al-Nassr, where he is continuing his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.

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Aveiro had already attracted considerable attention with her comments about the circumstances surrounding her son’s departure. Speaking at an event at Sporting CP’s Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 16, she claimed Ronaldo had been “deceived” and disrespected by the national team, adding that she was pleased Portugal had subsequently suffered a 4-1 defeat to Denmark.

She also criticized the tribute paid to Ronaldo before that match, when Portugal’s players wore his No. 7 shirt. “The tribute should have been done in front of him, not without him,” she argued, suggesting that Sporting CP would be a more appropriate place for a proper farewell.

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