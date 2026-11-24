Real Madrid host PSV at a point in the season where both sides are trying to settle into a rhythm in the Champions League, and this one pits a Madrid side on a run of wins against a PSV team still looking for consistency on the road.

Real Madrid come into this one on a three-game winning streak, having beaten AEK Athens 3-2 on November 4, Leipzig 4-1 on October 21 and Roma 4-3 on October 14. Those results have come with goals at both ends, but the outcomes have kept the points at home each time. A win here would make it four straight and tighten their grip on the top of the group picture.

PSV arrive off a mixed stretch, losing 1-2 to Brugge on November 4 after beating Porto 1-0 on October 20, and that followed a 0-1 loss to Leipzig on October 13. The Dutch side have shown they can get results against sides in and around their level, but the defeats to Brugge and Leipzig point to problems against tougher opposition. Three points in Madrid would be a major statement for Peter Bosz’s team and a real boost to their path through the group.

Real Madrid projected lineup

Mourinho sets Real Madrid up in a 4-2-3-1 with Courtois behind a back four of Valverde, Militão, Rüdiger and Cucurella. Tchouaméni and Camavinga sit as the double pivot, giving the side control in midfield, while Brahim Díaz and Yan Diomande support Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior further forward. With no absences listed, Mourinho has his first-choice attacking options available, and the front four carries real pace and directness in behind a PSV back line that will have to defend a lot of space.

Real Madrid projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Marc Cucurella, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Brahim Díaz, Eduardo Camavinga, Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior. Coach: José Mourinho.

PSV projected lineup

Bosz lines PSV up in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Kovář in goal behind Dest, Geertruida, Obispo and Kostić. Sano and Mijnans anchor the midfield, with Fernández, Perišić and Til playing behind lone striker Ruben van Bommel. There are no absences to work around, so Bosz can pick his preferred XI, but the away side will need their midfield pair to hold firm against Madrid’s movement through the middle if they are to keep the game close.

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PSV projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Matěj Kovář, Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo, Filip Kostić, Kodai Sano, Sven Mijnans, Noah Fernández, Ivan Perišić, Guus Til, Ruben van Bommel. Coach: Peter Bosz.