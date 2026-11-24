Cristiano Ronaldo has scored from the penalty spot for Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Sadd, reaching his 987th career goal. The strike came at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh and gave the Portuguese forward an immediate answer after the miss that overshadowed his previous outing.

After a brilliant individual run, Ronaldo was brought down inside the area, and the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot. The captain stepped up and fired a powerful shot that left Meshaal Barsham with no chance, opening the scoring in the 13th minute.

The goal also carries a milestone, as it makes Ronaldo Al Nassr‘s all-time top scorer in Asian competitions. He entered the night with 16 goals, level with former forward Abderrazak Hamdallah, and the penalty put him alone at the top of that list with 17.

The conversion was especially meaningful for Ronaldo, who had missed his previous two penalties for Al Nassr heading into the match. The most recent miss came last Friday against Al Ahli, when he failed from the spot in the first half of a 3-1 defeat, adding to an earlier failure that had already put him under scrutiny.

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