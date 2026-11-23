Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future at Al-Nassr remains a major talking point as Saudi soccer continues to explore ways of strengthening its domestic competition. A potential change to the league’s regulations could have a significant impact on how clubs recruit, build their squads, and compete for silverware from next season.

The discussions come as the Saudi Pro League continues its push to attract international talent while improving opportunities for homegrown players. However, the proposals could also raise important questions about the balance between foreign recruitment and the development of Saudi soccer.

The Saudi Pro League is reportedly examining several options that could transform its approach to squad registration ahead of the 2027-28 season. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, citing private sources, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is considering changes that would give clubs considerably more freedom when recruiting overseas players.

Several proposals are reportedly being discussed, including increasing the foreign-player allowance to 14, 16, or 18 players per club. The most dramatic possibility would involve removing the limit altogether, although any changes would reportedly be accompanied by strict financial and regulatory controls.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

No final decision has been announced, with the federation still gathering feedback from clubs before determining which approach to pursue. Nevertheless, the scale of the options under consideration suggests Saudi soccer could be preparing for another significant step in its development.

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What the current foreign-player regulations allow

Under the existing rules for the 2026-27 campaign, each Saudi Pro League club can register 10 foreign players in a 25-man first-team squad. This includes eight senior overseas professionals and two foreign players under the age of 21, alongside an additional allowance for a professional player born in Saudi Arabia.

League matchday regulations generally permit up to eight registered foreign players to be included, while the King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup offer greater flexibility. Clubs can use all 10 registered foreign players in their starting lineups in those domestic cup competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

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The proposed expansion would therefore represent a substantial departure from the current framework. Depending on the final decision, clubs could eventually have enough overseas players to field an entirely foreign starting XI.

Why the Saudi Pro League wants to increase the limit

Asharq Al-Awsat adds that the discussions are linked to a broader strategy aimed at improving opportunities for Saudi players. One objective is to encourage domestic players to pursue careers abroad, gaining experience in different leagues and environments.

Officials also reportedly want Saudi players at the biggest clubs to consider moving to teams with smaller budgets, where they could receive more regular playing time. To make those transfers easier, the federation is working on a possible financial support mechanism that would help less wealthy clubs cover the wages of Saudi professionals still under contract with larger sides.

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The federation has also reportedly sent an official questionnaire to Saudi Pro League clubs. It asks for their views on local player development, the role of academies, opportunities for young players and the influence of foreign professionals on the standard of homegrown talent.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

How Ronaldo and Al-Nassr could be affected

An increase in the foreign-player quota would give clubs such as Al-Nassr greater freedom to recruit international stars and strengthen their squads around established figures such as Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward could therefore see his team operate under a very different recruitment structure if the proposals are approved.

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The potential changes could also benefit other high-profile players in the competition, including Joao Felix and Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr, by allowing the club to add more overseas quality without facing the same registration restrictions. However, the precise impact would depend on the final rules and any accompanying financial safeguards.

There are also concerns that a larger foreign-player allowance could reduce opportunities for Saudi youngsters in the domestic competition. The federation’s reported focus on academy development and encouraging moves abroad suggests it is attempting to address that issue alongside its international recruitment ambitions.

If these adjustments start next season, the Portuguese superstar might not even be around to see them through. With his current contract expiring on June 30, 2027, Cristiano Ronaldo is anticipated to conclude the 2026-27 season with Al-Nassr. However, his long-term status beyond next summer is still uncertain; retirement appears to be the most likely scenario.

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