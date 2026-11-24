Arsenal host Dortmund at the Emirates in a Champions League meeting between two sides who have found different ways to stay competitive this season.

Arsenal come into this on the back of a 2-1 win over Slavia Praha on November 4, a 2-2 draw with Bayern on October 21 and a 3-0 win over Lille on October 13. That run shows a team capable of grinding out results against tough opponents while still scoring freely when the matchup favors them. A strong showing here would keep Arsenal firmly in the mix at the top of the league phase table.

Dortmund arrive having beaten Betis 2-1 on November 4, a follow-up to a 2-1 win over Sabah FK on October 20, though they did lose 0-1 to Bodo Glimt back on October 14. The two wins either side of that defeat suggest Dortmund have settled into a rhythm after a rocky patch. Three points in London would be a significant statement for a side looking to prove they belong among the competition’s top sides.

Arsenal projected lineup

Arteta sets Arsenal up in a 4-2-3-1 with Kepa in goal behind a back line of Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Piero Hincapié. Declan Rice and Martín Odegaard anchor the midfield, with Odegaard pushed into a more advanced creative role alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly and Noni Madueke supporting Viktor Gyökeres up top. Christos Tzolis rounds out the attacking line, giving Arsenal width and pace to work off Gyökeres as the central reference point. There are no absences listed, so Arteta has his full group available to call on for this one.

Arsenal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapié, Declan Rice, Martín Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres, Christos Tzolis. Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Dortmund projected lineup

Kovač goes with a 3-4-2-1 shape for Dortmund, with Gregor Kobel behind a back three of Kouakou Joane Gadou, Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton. Konstantinos Karetsas and Julian Ryerson provide the width as wing-backs, while Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham control the center of the park. Maximilian Beier and Daniel Svensson sit just behind Fábio Silva, giving Dortmund two players to link midfield and attack around a lone central striker. With no absences to account for, Kovač can pick from a complete squad for the trip to London.

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Dortmund projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel, Kouakou Joane Gadou, Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Konstantinos Karetsas, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Maximilian Beier, Daniel Svensson, Fábio Silva. Coach: Niko Kovač.