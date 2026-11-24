Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Dortmund on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Arsenal vs Dortmund WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 24, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, ViX, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Arsenal host Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 24, coming off a 2-2 draw with Newcastle on November 21 that interrupted a run of wins. Before that result, Arsenal beat Hull 1-0 on November 7 and edged Slavia 2-1 on November 4 in continental play. The draw with Newcastle will not sit well given how the two prior matches had gone, and Arsenal will want to show that form in Europe rather than in the league. A strong showing here would settle any questions raised by that result against Newcastle.

Dortmund arrive on the back of three straight wins, the most recent a 1-0 result against M’gladbach on November 21. They also beat Elversberg 2-1 on November 7 and got past Betis 2-1 on November 4, both matches finishing with the same scoreline. That consistency across three games gives Dortmund some momentum heading into north London, and a result here would extend a run that has already produced nine goals scored across those three outings.

Arsenal vs Dortmund: last 9 meetings

In their last 9 meetings, Arsenal have won 4 and Dortmund have won 4, with 1 draw.

Match Score Date Competition Arsenal vs. Dortmund 2-3 August 9, 2026 Emirates Cup Arsenal vs. Dortmund 2-0 November 26, 2014 UEFA Champions League Dortmund vs. Arsenal 2-0 September 16, 2014 UEFA Champions League Dortmund vs. Arsenal 0-1 November 6, 2013 UEFA Champions League Arsenal vs. Dortmund 1-2 October 22, 2013 UEFA Champions League Arsenal vs. Dortmund 2-1 November 23, 2011 UEFA Champions League Dortmund vs. Arsenal 1-1 September 13, 2011 UEFA Champions League Dortmund vs. Arsenal 2-1 October 30, 2002 UEFA Champions League Arsenal vs. Dortmund 2-0 September 17, 2002 UEFA Champions League

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 4 +15 12 2 Real Madrid 4 +6 12 3 Arsenal 4 +5 10 4 Como 1907 4 +13 9 5 Barcelona 4 +8 9 6 Aston Villa 4 +6 9 7 Manchester City 4 +5 9 8 Liverpool 4 +4 9 9 Club Brugge 4 +4 9 10 Sporting 4 +4 9 11 Real Betis 4 +2 9 12 Dortmund 4 +2 9 13 Bayern Munich 4 +7 8 14 Stuttgart 4 +3 7 15 Inter Milan 4 +2 6 16 LASK 4 +1 6 17 Manchester United 4 +0 6 18 Galatasaray 4 -1 6 19 Fenerbahce 4 -5 5 20 Roma 4 +2 4 21 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 +0 4 22 Viking 4 -1 4 23 Atletico Madrid 4 -1 4 24 PSV 4 -1 4 25 Bodo Glimt 4 -5 4 26 Porto 4 -1 3 27 Napoli 4 -5 3 28 Villarreal 4 -6 3 29 RB Leipzig 4 -6 3 30 AEK Athens 4 -6 3 31 Sabah FK 4 -6 3 32 Feyenoord 4 -7 3 33 Lens 4 -12 3 34 Slavia Praha 4 -4 1 35 Lille 4 -6 1 36 Slovan Bratislava 4 -16 0

Advertisement

Advertisement

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Bodo Glimt vs. LASK Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. PSV Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Lens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. Napoli Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Porto Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Como 1907 vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Dortmund Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Sabah FK vs. Barcelona Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Slavia Praha vs. Villarreal Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. Manchester United Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Roma Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Bayern Munich Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Viking Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary