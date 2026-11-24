Cristiano Ronaldo’s future beyond his current Al-Nassr contract has become a major talking point following his retirement from international soccer. With the Portuguese superstar approaching another important crossroads at 41, fresh comments from his family have added an unexpected twist to the uncertainty surrounding the final years of his playing career.

Ronaldo remains focused on club soccer and continues to chase the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals. However, speculation has grown over whether the ongoing campaign will be his last in Saudi Arabia, particularly with his current agreement approaching its expiration date.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a two-year contract extension in June 2025, keeping him at Al-Nassr until the end of the 2026-27 season in June 2027. Although reports have suggested that the Saudi club would like to keep its captain for another campaign, no new agreement has been confirmed.

Ronaldo has continued producing impressive numbers, reaching 986 career goals this Tuesday. He has also scored nine times in 11 appearances across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite this season, maintaining his pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

His international retirement on November 5, 2026, has added another dimension to the situation. After 23 years with Portugal, he ended his international career with 234 appearances and 146 goals, allowing him to concentrate entirely on his commitments at club level.

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Reports raise questions over the end of his playing career

Speculation intensified after reports suggested Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr when his contract expires. Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda previously indicated that the current campaign might represent the end of the forward’s time in Saudi Arabia. “I firmly believe that this season could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last at Al-Nassr,” Sepulveda said, via talkSPORT.

There have also been suggestions that Al-Nassr could organize a major farewell if Ronaldo decides to leave. A possible final appearance against Al-Hilal on May 28, 2027, has been discussed, although neither his departure nor a retirement ceremony has been confirmed.

Ange Postecoglou team Manager of Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo

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What did Dolores Aveiro say about retirement speculation?

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has now challenged the suggestion that her son intends to retire immediately after his Al-Nassr contract expires. In comments reported by 365Scores Arabic, she directly dismissed the possibility. “It’s not true that Cristiano Ronaldo is thinking of retiring from football after his current contract with Al-Nassr expires,” Aveiro stated.

Her intervention provides a different perspective on the veteran’s plans, particularly as speculation continues over whether he will extend his stay in Riyadh. While her comments do not confirm that Ronaldo will sign another contract, they suggest that ending his playing career in June 2027 should not be treated as a foregone conclusion.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid looks on with his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro

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Ronaldo’s decision could have consequences for Al-Nassr beyond his own career, particularly regarding the future of compatriot Joao Felix. The former Chelsea forward’s contract also runs until June 2027, and journalist Pedro Sepulveda believes his chances of remaining in Saudi Arabia could be closely connected to Ronaldo’s situation.

For now, Ronaldo has time to decide whether he wants to extend his Al-Nassr career, consider another challenge, or eventually retire. The possibility of playing alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., at senior level has also been mentioned as a potential factor in his thinking.