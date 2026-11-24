The Copa America is heading back to the United States in 2028, but the host nation will have to earn its place in the field. CONMEBOL and Concacaf announced an extension of their strategic partnership to organize the 49th edition together, scheduled from June 9 to July 9, 2028, after the two confederations teamed up for the 2024 tournament.

The competition will feature 16 national teams, made up of the 10 CONMEBOL members and six Concacaf representatives. Unlike the last edition, which the U.S. also hosted, Concacaf has stated that its six teams will qualify based on sporting merit, which means the USMNT has no automatic berth confirmed and will need to earn its way in like everyone else.

The path runs through the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, played between June 17 and July 11, 2027. The USMNT has already secured its place in that tournament through the Nations League, where it won its quarterfinal series.

The Gold Cup will use a new format, with 16 teams split into two groups of eight, each team playing four group matches and the top four from each group advancing to a single-match knockout phase, starting with the quarterfinals. The draw is set for April 8, 2027.

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What remains unclear is exactly how Gold Cup results will translate into the six Copa America berths. Concacaf said that the qualification mechanisms for its national teams, along with the host cities, venues and match schedule, will be announced in the near future.

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For the USMNT, that means a deep run in the Gold Cup is the only confirmed route to a Copa America at home, and one that will test the squad less than a year after the 2026 World Cup.

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USA chases a sixth Copa America appearance

The United States has taken part in the Copa America five times: in 1993, 1995, 2007, 2016 and 2024. Its best finish is fourth place, reached in 1995 and again in 2016, when it hosted the Centenario edition and lost in the semifinals to Argentina before falling to Colombia in the third-place match.

The U.S. was also host in 2024, but failed to advance beyond the group stage on home soil, a result that will add pressure to its 2028 campaign if it secures qualification.

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It remains the only country outside CONMEBOL to have hosted the tournament, which is why the USMNT will want to be on the field when it returns in 2028 for a sixth appearance.