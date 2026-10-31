Chelsea vs Manchester United: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Chelsea and Manchester United meet with both sides looking to halt uneven runs, and this one carries plenty of weight in the race for European places.

Chelsea have been streaky lately. They thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 on October 10, then beat Everton 2-0 a week later, before losing 0-2 to Tottenham on October 24. A win here would steady things after that defeat and keep Xabi Alonso’s side within touch of the top of the table.

Manchester United arrive in worse shape. They drew 1-1 with Tottenham on October 10, drew 1-1 with Leeds on October 18, then lost 0-3 to Bournemouth on October 25. Michael Carrick needs a response at Stamford Bridge to stop the slide from turning into a crisis.

Chelsea projected lineup

Xabi Alonso sets Chelsea up in a 3-4-2-1, with Mike Penders behind a back three of Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill. Pedro Neto and Geovany Quenda provide width as wing-backs, while Jordan Henderson and Moises Caicedo anchor midfield. Cole Palmer and Pep Chavarria sit just behind Morgan Rogers up front, giving Chelsea movement and combination play in the final third. The team is without Reece James, Emiliano Martinez, Aaron Anselmino, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Emmanuel Emegha, which thins out their options at the back and in attack.

Chelsea projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mike Penders, Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Pedro Neto, Geovany Quenda, Jordan Henderson, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Pep Chavarria, Morgan Rogers. Coach: Xabi Alonso.

Manchester United projected lineup

Michael Carrick lines Manchester United up in a 4-2-3-1, with Senne Lammens in goal behind a back four of Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire. Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba screen the defense, allowing Bruno Fernandes freedom to drive play from midfield. Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo flank Matheus Cunha, who leads the line. United are missing Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu at full-back, along with Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford and Manuel Ugarte, leaving the squad short on depth up front and in reserve midfield.

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Manchester United projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha. Coach: Michael Carrick.