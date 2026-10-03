Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial departure prompts Bruno Fernandes to call for unity in Portugal

Bruno Fernandes addressed the fallout from Cristiano Ronaldo‘s controversial exit from Portugal’s training camp for the first time on Saturday, calling on the country to stay united rather than take sides in the ongoing saga.

Speaking to reporters, Fernandes revealed he had spoken with Ronaldo directly and said he intended to repeat publicly what he told him privately: that regardless of how the situation unfolds, Ronaldo remains an irreplaceable figure for the national team and the country as a whole.

“Cris will never stop being the greatest symbol of our national team, the greatest symbol of our football and, probably, no, certainly, the greatest symbol of our country because of everything he has done, not only in Portugal but around the world,” he explained.

Fernandes, who has taken over the captain’s armband in Ronaldo’s absence, pushed back against the idea that the squad has been affected by the controversy, insisting the players remain focused and removed from the noise surrounding their former captain.

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He closed by urging fans not to pick sides. “The country should not divide itself, that people should not take sides, and that we should experience all of this as one,” Fernandes said. “Cris is and will always be the greatest icon of our national team, our football and also world football. He deserves the respect of all Portuguese people, regardless of who likes him more or likes him less“.

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Fernandes insists the squad is unaffected

Beyond his comments on Ronaldo’s standing within the national team, Fernandes also pushed back against the idea that the controversy has seeped into the squad’s day-to-day atmosphere, insisting the players have largely tuned out the noise surrounding their former captain.

“We are completely outside the matter. We are aware of what you are saying and what we are seeing,” Fernandes said. “Honestly, we spend a lot of time in the players’ room playing cards rather than watching television, so we are very removed from all the controversy surrounding this matter“. He added that he believes “every household should resolve its affairs behind closed doors,” and that he’s confident the situation will eventually be resolved “for both sides.”

Fernandes’ comments come as Portugal tries to move past the saga on the pitch, having won both matches since Ronaldo was left out of the starting XI — against Norway, when he remained an unused substitute, and then against Denmark, by which point he had already left the squad entirely.

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With the captain’s armband now his to keep for the foreseeable future, Fernandes finds himself in the position of both leading the team through a turbulent stretch and managing the public narrative around his predecessor, a dynamic that looks set to continue at least until Jesus addresses the situation in full after Sunday’s match against Norway.