Cristiano Ronaldo has been joined by an unexpected name in the history books of Spanish soccer, with Moroccan sensation Yassir Zabiri making a remarkable impression during his first season at Racing Santander. The 21-year-old striker has quickly become one of the biggest revelations of the campaign, attracting attention with his performances and putting himself alongside some of the game’s most celebrated forwards.

Zabiri continued his impressive run during Racing Santander‘s 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad last Sunday, producing a devastating opening spell that put the visitors under immediate pressure. The Moroccan scored twice within just 112 seconds, giving his team an early advantage in one of the standout matches of the round.

His first goal arrived in the sixth minute after receiving a pass from Iker Luque, before he struck again in the eighth minute by capitalizing on a handling error from goalkeeper Alex Remiro. Zabiri also won the penalty that Sergio Canales converted, underlining his influence throughout the contest.

Real Sociedad eventually fought back to make the match competitive, but Racing Santander held on to secure an important victory. The Moroccan’s contribution once again demonstrated why he has become such a central figure in the team’s attacking plans.

Morocco striker has already exceeded his target

The forward has made a considerable impact since joining Racing Santander on loan from French club Stade Rennais last July. He had set himself a target of scoring at least 10 goals during the campaign, but he has already surpassed that objective with only around a third of the season completed.

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Following the victory over Real Sociedad, Zabiri made clear that he intends to keep pushing himself rather than settle for his current achievements. “I am very happy with the two goals and with the win against a big team. Scoring two goals and getting the victory is good, and of course I will try to score more than 11 goals,” he said.

Yassir Zabiri of Real Racing Club celebrates scoring

Head coach Jose Alberto Lopez has also praised the striker’s contribution beyond his finishing ability. The Racing Santander manager highlighted his work rate, tactical discipline, movement without the ball and understanding of space, explaining that his presence creates additional attacking opportunities for his teammates.

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Zabiri matches Ronaldo’s remarkable La Liga start

The numbers behind Zabiri’s breakthrough have now placed him in some remarkable company. According to soccer statistician MisterChip, the Moroccan has scored 11 goals in his first 13 La Liga appearances, matching the opening scoring records achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jude Bellingham.

Ronaldo reached the same tally during his debut season with Real Madrid in 2009-10, while Ibrahimovic and Bellingham also managed 11 goals across their first 13 appearances in the competition. The comparison highlights the extraordinary nature of Zabiri’s introduction to Spanish soccer, although it relates specifically to their opening 13 league matches.

Rank Player Season Goals 1= Christian Vieri 1997–98 13 1= Ronaldo Nazário 1996–97 13 1= Romario 1993–94 13 4 Robert Lewandowski 2022–23 12 5= Yassir Zabiri 2026–27 11 5= Jude Bellingham 2023–24 11 5= Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2009–10 11 5= Cristiano Ronaldo 2009–10 11

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Only four players have scored more goals across their first 13 La Liga appearances since 1990, according to the figures reported by MisterChip. Christian Vieri, Ronaldo Nazario and Romario each managed 13, while Robert Lewandowski registered 12.

Zabiri’s return is particularly impressive considering his importance to Racing Santander’s attack. His 11 goals account for approximately 55 per cent of the club’s league total, while he sits third in the scoring standings, behind Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe.