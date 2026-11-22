Lamine Yamal endured a frustrating moment during Barcelona’s dramatic victory over Villarreal, adding another unwanted talking point to an otherwise impressive performance. The teenager still played a decisive role in the comeback, but his latest setback has drawn attention to an issue that could become increasingly significant as comparisons with Kylian Mbappe continue.

Barcelona produced an impressive second-half comeback to defeat Villarreal 3-2 at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, despite falling two goals behind inside the opening seven minutes. Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Tani Oluwaseyi doubled the visitors’ advantage just 128 seconds later.

Hansi Flick’s side struggled early on, with a makeshift defence featuring Frenkie de Jong at centre-back because of injuries to Andreas Christensen and Pau Cubarsi. Villarreal took full advantage, leaving the La Liga champions facing an uphill battle in front of their home supporters.

The Blaugrana eventually found their rhythm after the break, with Gerard Martin reducing the deficit in the 57th minute. Fermin Lopez then levelled the score following excellent work from Yamal, before Pau Navarro turned an Eric Garcia cross into his own net to complete the turnaround.

However, one first-half moment drew particular attention. After winning a penalty, Yamal stepped up to take responsibility but sent his effort against the right-hand post, missing an opportunity to bring Barcelona back into the contest earlier.

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Yamal enters La Liga history for the wrong reason

The missed spot-kick carried a significant statistical consequence. According to figures highlighted by Spanish statistician Alexis, known as MisterChip, Yamal has now missed three of the seven penalties he has taken in La Liga, with two of those attempts striking the post.

At 19 years and 132 days old, he has become the youngest player in La Liga history to miss three penalties. He surpassed Fernando Torres, who reached the same unwanted milestone at 20 years and 64 days in 2004.

Rank Player Age when missing third penalty Year 1. Lamine Yamal 19 years, 132 days 2026 2. Fernando Torres 20 years, 64 days 2004 3. López Ufarte 20 years, 312 days 1979 4. Lafuente 21 years, 174 days 1929 Youngest players to miss three penalties in La Liga history

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The historical list also includes Lopez Ufarte, who was 20 years and 312 days old when he missed his third penalty in 1979, and Lafuente, who reached the mark at 21 years and 174 days in 1929. Yamal’s record is particularly striking given how early in his senior career he has already taken responsibility from the spot.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on

Mbappe comparison adds another layer to the debate

Yamal’s penalty struggles have also invited comparisons with Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, who has faced criticism over his own record from 12 yards. The Frenchman recently missed a penalty against Celta Vigo, failing to convert an opportunity that could have helped his team equalize.

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Rank Player Penalties missed Attempts Miss rate 1. Kylian Mbappe 5 23 21.7% 2. Vedat Muriqi 3 10 30.0% 2. Robert Lewandowski 3 7 42.9% Most La Liga penalties missed since the start of 2024–25

MisterChip also suggests that Mbappe has missed five of his 23 La Liga penalties since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, more than any other player in the competition over that period. Vedat Muriqi and Robert Lewandowski follow with three misses each.

Player Penalties missed Attempts Miss rate Kylian Mbappe 5 23 21.7% Lamine Yamal 3 7 42.9% Mbappe vs. Yamal: Penalty miss rates

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The difference becomes more noticeable when looking at their respective conversion rates. Yamal has missed three of seven attempts, while the Frenchman has missed five of 23, giving the Barcelona teenager a considerably higher failure rate.