Barcelona has provided an encouraging update on Lamine Yamal after confirming that the young winger will miss Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Sabah. The decision has raised questions about his fitness following another influential performance against Villarreal, but the club is optimistic about his availability for an important upcoming fixture.

The 19-year-old experienced discomfort during the build-up to Sunday’s La Liga match but still completed the full 90 minutes. Barcelona has since decided to leave him out of the trip to Azerbaijan as a precaution, with Hansi Flick unwilling to take unnecessary risks with one of his most important attacking players.

Yamal was once again central to the Blaugrana’s attacking display against Villarreal, helping the Catalan side recover from an early two-goal deficit to secure a 3-2 victory. Although he missed an early penalty, the winger provided the assist for Fermin Lopez’s equalizer and produced an impressive back-heel pass to Eric Garcia during the move that led to the winning goal.

His influence has been reflected in his impressive numbers this season. The 19-year-old star has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in 17 starts across all competitions, establishing himself alongside Raphinha as one of the leading figures in Barcelona’s attack.

However, the physical demands of a busy schedule have prompted the coaching staff to manage his workload carefully. The club does not want a minor problem to develop into a more serious injury that could keep the teenager out for a longer period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flick explains decision to leave Yamal behind

Barcelona confirmed that Yamal has been experiencing mild discomfort in his right ankle and will therefore miss the Champions League fixture against Sabah. The winger did not travel with his teammates to Baku, where Flick’s side will look to extend its winning run in all competitions.

Speaking before the match, the German manager explained that the decision followed an assessment of the player’s condition. “Lamine is a very important player for us. We assessed his condition yesterday morning and decided that it would be better for him to stay in Spain,” Flick said.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Diario Sport, the Spanish teenager subsequently completed an individual session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, focusing on gym work and physical conditioning. He reportedly spent around two hours at the training complex, with no indication that he is dealing with a significant injury.

When does Barcelona expect Yamal back?

The positive news is that Barcelona expects Yamal to be available for the La Liga match against Deportivo de La Coruna on Sunday, November 29. The club’s official statement confirmed that his absence against Sabah is precautionary and that he is expected to return for the weekend fixture.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts

Advertisement

Advertisement

“First-team player Lamine Yamal is experiencing mild discomfort in his right ankle. As a precaution, he will miss the match against Sabah and is expected to be available for next Sunday’s match against Deportivo,” the club announced.

The additional recovery time should give the winger an opportunity to regain full fitness before returning to competitive action. His participation will still depend on how he responds to training, but the initial indications are encouraging.