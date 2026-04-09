‘Messi will be in the World Cup, there’s no doubt,’ says former Argentina assistant after private meeting

The uncertainty surrounding Lionel Messi’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is getting closer to being resolved. All signs appear to point toward a positive outcome—something also sensed by former Argentina assistant Claudio Gugnali.

“For me, Messi will be at the World Cup, there’s no doubt. I felt it, and I saw him in great shape on the field,” Gugnali said in a recent interview with Radio Gol, following the friendlies Argentina played against Mauritania and Zambia in Buenos Aires during the March FIFA break.

Gugnali served as assistant to head coach Alejandro Sabella between 2011 and 2014, when the national team reached the World Cup final in Brazil, where they lost 1-0 to Germany. Those years allowed him to build a close relationship with Messi, who was, of course, a key part of that squad.

With the forward’s visit to Buenos Aires during the international break, Gugnali had the opportunity to meet with him at the Argentine Football Association training facility and have a private conversation. “We talked about family and his time in Miami; he told me he’s very happy, not like in Paris, where he suffered,” Claudio revealed.

Finally, Gugnali made it clear that he has no doubts about Lionel Messi’s commitment to the Argentina national team and how much every international tournament means to him. “I saw him cry in Brazil and in Qatar; he truly cries for the national team,” the coach said, referring to the Copa America 2021 and World Cup 2022 titles.

see also Lionel Messi faces change of plans for Argentina’s final two friendlies before the 2026 World Cup

What will determine whether Messi plays in the 2026 World Cup?

During the celebrations after winning the title in Qatar, Lionel Messi said that it had been his last World Cup, adding that he wanted to “keep playing a little longer with Argentina as world champion.” That timeline, however, has gradually extended to include the entire South American qualifiers for 2026, as well as Copa America 2024.

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With the tournament in North America approaching, the forward has yet to make an official decision about his participation, as he nears his 39th birthday and remains uncertain whether his physical condition will meet the demands of the most intense competition in soccer. “I’ll take it day by day, being honest and trying to be realistic and feel good,” he said in late 2025 in an interview with ESPN.

Messi has also expressed optimism that the MLS calendar could work in his favor: “Having a preseason in the middle, I think that changes everything for me… European players arrive at the end with so many matches on their legs. For us, it comes at a different point in the season.”

When does Messi have to make a decision?

Lionel Messi’s uncertainty cannot last much longer, as FIFA imposes strict deadlines for each national team to finalize its squad. In just over a month, on May 11, coaches of the 48 participating countries must submit a preliminary list of up to 55 players. The final deadline is May 30, when that list must be cut down to the official 26-man roster.

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