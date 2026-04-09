Christian Pulisic awaits possible new teammate as Milan steps up Robert Lewandowski talks: Three key factors that could bring Barcelona star to San Siro emerge

Christian Pulisic may soon see a major addition arrive at Milan, as the club pushes forward in talks with the agent of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. The search for goals has become increasingly urgent, leading the Rossoneri to explore one of the most ambitious moves of the summer window. In fact, Milan believes it holds three decisive cards that could tilt the race for Lewandowski in its favor.

Milan’s struggles in attack have reached an alarming point, and the statistics reflect a worrying trend that shows no sign of easing. A recent Tuttosport analysis highlighted that the club’s forwards have now accumulated over 600 combined days without a goal. The last time any Milan forward found the net in Serie A was Rafael Leao’s strike against Cremonese on March 1.

Players who were expected to provide solutions—Santiago Gimenez, Niclas Fullkrug, and Christopher Nkunku—have failed to leave any substantial mark. Even Pulisic, who started the season strongly, has endured well-documented struggles in 2026. With the team’s system stalling in the final third, the absence of an unstoppable finisher feels more visible with every match.

The Rossoneri’s lack of a true, reliable centre-forward is nothing new. La Gazzetta dello Sport noted that the club’s No.9 shirt has felt ‘cursed’ since the era of Filippo Inzaghi, with Olivier Giroud standing as the lone exception in recent history. Attempts to bring stability—whether through Alvaro Morata, Divock Origi, Tammy Abraham, or Luka Jovic—have repeatedly fallen short.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Christian Pulisic.

Some stayed only months, others barely contributed, and several left without any lasting footprint. Even talented prospects like Santi Gimenez remain question marks rather than confirmed solutions. This cycle of uncertainty has forced the club to re-evaluate its strategy ahead of what is shaping up to be a pivotal summer.

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The summer market demands precision

Heading into the upcoming summer transfer window, Milan knows it cannot afford another gamble. Corriere dello Sport reported that major investments such as Nkunku ($4 million) and Gimenez (just over $37 million) are already expected to exit due to insufficient impact. Fullkrug, acquired on a low-cost deal, has not produced enough to merit a permanent stay.

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates with team mates Christopher Nkunku and Davide Bartesaghi.

With the Scudetto race out of reach and Champions League qualification still a battle, the priority is unmistakable: secure a striker capable of bringing guaranteed goals. Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic have been evaluated, but financial demands complicate both options. That reality makes Lewandowski an increasingly compelling, if bold, target.

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Lewandowski enters the picture and how Milan hopes to lure him

The Polish superstar, whose Barcelona contract expires in the summer, is expected to weigh up his future soon. Corriere della Sera revealed that he remains Milan’s “dream” target, even if the Catalan side may offer him an extra year. Meanwhile, MLS side Chicago Fire is prepared to match his current earnings, creating strong competition from overseas.

Calciomercato.com added that talks between Milan and the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi, have accelerated in recent days. For any deal to happen, the veteran would need to accept a drastic reduction from his $23 million salary, with Milan capping their offer at around $8 million per year. Despite the financial difference, the Rossoneri believe they have advantages beyond money.

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What’s more, there are reportedly three factors the club hopes will sway Lewandowski. First is the appeal of Serie A, a league that continues to attract elite veterans seeking a new competitive chapter late in their careers. Second is Milan’s strong likelihood of securing Champions League action, a stage Lewandowski still cherishes deeply.

And perhaps the most intriguing factor is the presence of Luka Modric, Lewandowski’s long-time Real Madrid rival. The idea of joining forces with Modric—who is thriving in Italy—represents a rare and symbolic opportunity that could appeal to the forward’s competitive spirit. These incentives form the backbone of Milan’s pitch.