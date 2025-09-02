Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni drops shocking take on Finalissima vs. Spain: ‘I’d have preferred not to play it’

The Finalissima between Argentina and Spain has long been one of the most anticipated international matchups, pitting two global powers against each other. But with uncertainty still surrounding the fixture, head coach Lionel Scaloni made a surprising admission: “I’d have preferred not to play it.”

After lifting both the Copa América and EURO 2024, Argentina and Spain were expected to meet in the next edition of the Finalissima. Yet a crowded calendar — featuring CONMEBOL and UEFA World Cup qualifiers along with the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in June and July 2025 — has left little room to schedule the clash.

Speaking to Argentine outlet TNT Sports, Scaloni was asked about the possibility of facing Spain in March: “If you ask me, I’d have preferred not to. Because I think there was enough time to play it earlier. Spain couldn’t do it because they had the Nations League, which they invented themselves. For us South Americans it’s been damaging, because it prevents us from competing against European teams. And we weren’t able to play. And now that we can, they can’t—because they’re playing World Cup qualifiers.”

The Argentina boss also voiced his concern about staging such a marquee match so close to the World Cup. “A match of such importance, being played two months before the World Cup… honestly, I didn’t think it would happen. We’ll see if it gets played. Because Spain, in theory, will finish first in their group and be able to play in March. But everything is very uncertain. And we need concrete plans. We’ll see if it gets confirmed,” he concluded.

As things stand, the Finalissima is scheduled for the third week of March during the FIFA international window. However, if Spain fail to secure top spot in their World Cup qualifying group, they would be forced into the playoffs that same week, once again putting the Finalissima at risk.

Argentina without confirmed opponents for upcoming friendlies

Already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, Argentina will close out their CONMEBOL qualifying campaign in September with games against Venezuela and Ecuador. The Albiceleste then plan a U.S. tour in October, with fixtures against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, followed by two November friendlies in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India.

The opponents for those final friendlies remain undecided. Asked about the possibility of facing a European side, Scaloni quickly dismissed it: “It’s practically impossible. You’d have to pick a team that is free or isn’t playing in a five-team group, and immediately that team ends up scheduling a friendly with another European side.”

As for Argentina’s realistic options, Scaloni added. “So for us, it comes down to the Americas, Central America, maybe an Asian or African side. We have to look in those directions, even if the destinations aren’t always convenient. That’s just the reality. But it’s what we have,” he concluded.

