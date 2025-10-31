Trending topics:
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi, final chapter: Al-Nassr star’s 2026 World Cup record quest could cement historic edge over Inter Miami ace

By Martina Alcheva

© Rafal Oleksiewicz & Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

The 2026 World Cup in North America promises to be one of the most emotional and defining tournaments in soccer history. For Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it represents more than just another shot at glory — it’s the final curtain on two of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen. Both icons have conquered Europe, lifted countless trophies, and redefined what it means to be elite athletes. Yet, as their paths converge one last time on the world stage, one record could see Ronaldo stand alone, leaving Messi behind despite both preparing for their final hurrah.

Ronaldo’s story has always been one of relentless ambition and evolution. From Sporting CP to Manchester UnitedReal MadridJuventus, and now Al-Nassr, every chapter in his career has been marked by reinvention and hunger. The 2026 World Cup — when he will be 41 — is not just another tournament. It’s the culmination of a journey defined by drive, discipline, and an unshakable self-belief.

For Messi, at 39, it’s the continuation of a poetic farewell. Having already lifted the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, his legacy as a world champion is complete. But the 2026 edition will allow him to close his story on his own terms — alongside the same rival who pushed him to unimaginable heights for nearly two decades.

While both players will be battling time and fatigue, the tournament is set to serve as the ultimate testament to their endurance. As one prepares for his possible last dance in red and green, and the other in sky blue and white, the world will once again be watching them — not for what they once were, but for what they still represent: the eternal spirit of greatness.

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina, and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.

But beyond the pursuit of team success, the upcoming tournament offers Ronaldo a unique opportunity to extend one of the most extraordinary individual achievements in soccer history — a record that encapsulates both his longevity and loyalty to his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together in Saudi Pro League? Saudis turned down historic dream partnership ahead of 2026 World Cup, reason revealed

The hidden record revealed

According to FIFA’s latest updateCristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed all-time leader among men with over 100 international appearances, boasting an incredible 225 caps for Portugal since his debut against Kazakhstan on August 20, 2003.

It’s a milestone that no player in history has ever reached — a testament to his unmatched consistency, physical durability, and unwavering commitment to the national team. Ronaldo’s total puts him 23 matches ahead of former record holder Bader Al-Mutawa of Kuwait, who retired in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo

And yet, the Portuguese icon shows no sign of slowing down. With qualification matches and warm-ups ahead of the 2026 World Cup, he could stretch that number even further, cementing a record that might never be broken.

In contrast, Lionel Messi — who made his debut for Argentina just fifteen days after Ronaldo — sits third on the all-time list with 195 appearances. While the Argentine legend could surpass Al-Mutawa’s total and move into second place during the 2026 tournament, the gap between him and Ronaldo is likely to remain insurmountable.

