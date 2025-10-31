Mbappe sets the record straight on Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons after winning Golden Boot with Real Madrid

On Friday, Kylian Mbappe was presented with his first Golden Boot in recognition of his outstanding performances during the 2024–25 season, his first with Real Madrid. Following the award, the French forward addressed ongoing comparisons between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since the trophy’s creation in 1968, only two Real Madrid players had previously won the Golden Boot — an award given to the top scorer across Europe’s major leagues. They were Hugo Sanchez (1990) and Ronaldo, who captured it three times during his spell with the Spanish side (2011, 2014, and 2015).

Mbappe’s achievement inevitably reignited comparisons with CR7. In an interview with Marca, Kylian was asked if he aimed to surpass the milestones set by the Portuguese legend. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Everyone knows Cristiano is the reference point in Madrid, the number one,” said the former Paris Saint-Germain striker.

“I’ve been here for a year and a half, and he was here for nine years. I can’t compare myself to what he did; my path is different,” Mbappe added, showing deep respect for Ronaldo’s legacy at Real Madrid. “I want to follow my own path. Being mentioned alongside Cristiano is already an honor, but I just want to make my own way, help the team, and win as many titles as possible.”

Kylian Mbappe poses the Golden Boot trophy and Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid.

Mbappe vs. Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid from PSG in the summer of 2024, exactly 15 years after Cristiano Ronaldo made the same move from Manchester United. The French forward enjoyed a brilliant first season with Los Blancos, earning the Golden Boot for his performance in La Liga.

During the 2024–25 campaign, Mbappe scored 31 goals in domestic competition, adding 13 more across the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup, and Champions League— totaling 44 goals in 59 matches, an impressive 0.74 average.

In his first season at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo produced equally remarkable numbers. During the 2009–10 campaign, the Portuguese forward played 35 matches across all competitions and scored 33 goals, averaging 0.94. He maintained that elite level throughout his nine years with the club, eventually becoming Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances.

The question now is whether Mbappe can sustain — or even surpass — those numbers over time to rival Ronaldo’s legacy at the club. For now, the start of his current campaign has been outstanding: the French forward has already scored 16 goals in 13 matches.

Mbappe’s ambition

In the same interview with Marca, Kylian Mbappe was also asked about his goals for this season. The UEFA Champions League remains the ultimate target with Real Madrid, while next summer he’ll take part in his third FIFA World Cup with France. On an individual level, the Ballon d’Or is still on his list of ambitions.

However, the 26-year-old made it clear he isn’t satisfied with chasing just one goal. “You know how I am. As a competitor, I want to fight for everything. There’s no need to pick just one target,” Mbappe said. “Of course it’s going to be tough, but I want to win everything and give my all in every competition. I’m not choosing just one.”