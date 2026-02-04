Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly provides Al Nassr with encouraging news amid rising tensions

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Al Nassr have demonstrated impressive performance, though inconsistent results have exposed some problems in the roster. While reportedly seeking new signings, they have faced obstacles from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). In response, Cristiano Ronaldo has allegedly strained relations with the Saudi Pro League, yet the Portuguese player reportedly continues to bring the team positive news amid the tensions.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Cristiano Ronaldo has not traveled to Portugal at any point, maintaining his commitment to Al Nassr without missing training with the team. He even expects to attend the training session scheduled by coach Jorge Jesus on Wednesday, February 4. Despite this, the veteran remains at odds with the PIF, so his absence from the next game cannot be ruled out in case the situation does not change.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence is directly affecting Al Nassr, the Portuguese star reportedly has no issues with the club. On the contrary, he is said to acknowledge that efforts were made to secure the arrivals of several players, but all of them were blocked. With the transfer window already closed, few situations are likely to change for his team, although he could be looking for a solution ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly holds firm stance on Saudi Pro League and PIF. Unlike Al Hilal, Al Nassr could only secured two arrivals: Hayder Abdulkareem and Abdullah Al-Hamdan. Even though both stars solve an immediate need for Jorge Jesus’ team, neither player rank among the best on their positions, leaving doubts on their immediate impact. Coupled with that, they had to transfer Wesley Gassova and loaned out Haroune Camara, evidently weakening the offense.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring a goal.

Al Nassr could get FIFA’s support to terminate Ronaldo deal

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly remained largely professional, continuing to show up at Al Nassr’s facilities, the Portuguese star did miss the match against Al Riyadh and could be absent again for the game against Al Ittihad. Should the veteran decide to maintain his standoff with the PIF and the Saudi Pro League, the club could rely on two regulations to terminate his contract and could even be entitled to compensation.

According to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, Article 17, Al Nassr could receive certain support in case Cristiano continues to be absent in more games: “The party that has suffered as a consequence of a breach of contract by the other party shall be entitled to receive compensation… compensation for breach shall be calculated by taking into account the damage suffered, in accordance with the principle of ‘positive interest’…”

As there is no direct issue with Al Nassr, the club could choose not to terminate his contract and instead seek Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the team. However, his departure from the Saudi Pro League may not be ruled out if the situation with the PIF does not change. Even if he does return to compete in the games, the Portuguese star’s drama could still be far from over.