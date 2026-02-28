Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot battle fuels Ivan Toney’s 2026 FIFA World Cup ambition as England striker fires clear warning to Thomas Tuchel

Ivan Toney is making noise in Saudi Arabia, and not just because he is outscoring Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. The striker, who swapped English soccer for the Middle East in a high-profile move, is leading the Golden Boot race while firing Al-Ahli into a title fight with Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. But beyond the goals and the growing rivalry with the Portuguese, there is another objective driving him, one aimed directly at England’s national setup.

The 29-year-old forward has 23 goals in 23 league appearances this season, placing him top of the scoring charts ahead of Ronaldo and Julián Quiñones. His clinical form has not only put Al-Ahli one point clear at the top of the table but also reignited debate over his international future with the England national soccer team.

When Toney accepted a lucrative $55 million transfer to Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024, critics questioned whether he was jeopardizing his England ambitions. Leaving the Premier League spotlight often carries risks, particularly ahead of a major tournament cycle. However, the Englishman has no regrets. His numbers stack up impressively, so much so that he is currently outscoring Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, claimed the Golden Boot in each of the past two seasons. Now, Toney stands in his way.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Toney reflected on his confidence and scoring form. “Every time I step onto the pitch, I feel like I’m going to score, I’ve got that confidence at the moment,” he said. His goals are not only personal milestones but central to Al-Ahli’s push for its first league title in a decade. With the title race tight and Ronaldo chasing him, Toney knows consistency will be decisive.

“And when you’re this far through the season and you’re close to the top of the goal scoring chart, it’s kind of like, ‘OK, let me stay here now,’” he explained. “And of course, we know goals win games and that’s what I’m trying to do for the team and help us in the league. So yeah, I want to try and stay there now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Toney say about Thomas Tuchel?

While the Golden Boot battle is fierce, there is a bigger stage in Toney’s mind: the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the middle of his red-hot domestic campaign, Toney sent a clear, if measured, message to England manager Thomas Tuchel. “Of course, there’s going to be eyes on that,” Toney said regarding his scoring exploits. “But I can only control what I can control, which is trying to score goals and do well for my team here.”

He continued: “I’m sure goals will get me recognized and help me push close to being in the frame. But there’s a lot of other great strikers and a lot of competition.” Though he has not been part of every recent squad, Toney has not given up on wearing the England shirt again. His last of seven caps came in June 2025, when he stepped off the bench in a friendly against Senegal. That remains his only appearance under Tuchel so far.

When asked whether he has spoken directly with the Three Lions boss, Toney was candid: “No, there’s been no conversation. But I don’t expect there to be, because he’s got so many other players he has to be watching.” Still, he added with quiet confidence, “I’m sure he’s keeping one eye on me and seeing what I’m doing. I just have to be focused on myself, keep my head down and keep scoring goals.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ivan Toney of England

That is the message — simple, direct, and rooted in performance. Score goals, stay relevant, force the conversation.

Competition for England’s No.9 role

Toney understands the challenge ahead. Harry Kane remains England’s undisputed first-choice striker. Yet tournament squads require depth, and analysts have suggested Tuchel could take additional central forwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Names like Ollie Watkins, Dominic Solanke, Danny Welbeck, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain in contention. Toney, however, offers a proven scoring instinct and physical presence, attributes that were crucial during England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, where he contributed off the bench. “Like I said before, I know what I can bring to a team and goals is part of my game. Hopefully that’s enough,” Toney stated.