José Mourinho delivers a solid take on Gianluca Prestianni’s case with Vinicius: ‘I will never look at him the same way again’

Although the Champions League playoffs between Real Madrid and Benfica have already come to an end, Vinícius Jr.’s complaint against Gianluca Prestianni for racism keeps everything that happened in this match very active. After the game, José Mourinho was heavily criticized for his words toward the Brazilian, but he decided to reinforce his statement. With this, the Portuguese coach sends a clear criticism to UEFA and a warning to his Argentine player.

“If one of my players did not respect these principles, which are mine and Benfica’s, that player’s career with a coach named José Mourinho and at a club called SL Benfica will come to an end. I’m not a lawyer, but I’m not ignorant either; the presumption of innocence is a right. If the player is indeed guilty, I will never look at him the same way again and that will be the end with me, but I have to put a lot of ‘ifs’ before that,” Mourinho said, reported by DAZN.

José Mourinho has decided to maintain his stance, defending Prestianni’s innocence until UEFA proves otherwise. While this position should not be controversial, he has been heavily criticized for not supporting Vinícius Junior. However, the Portuguese coach only sought to remain completely neutral, making it clear that the governing body will determine whether racist acts occurred or not, keeping him far from being a racist person, as he was accused.

Throughout his career, Mourinho has always stayed away from racist accusations. Even Chelsea legend Didier Drogba decided to support the Portuguese coach, recalling his successful history with African players such as him, Samuel Eto’o, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien, among many others. In addition, he has acknowledged that whenever he travels to African countries he receives a lot of love, as players like Drogba even call him “Dad” as a term of affection.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Prestianni could not only end his Benfica career but face UEFA ban

Following his successful tenure at Vélez Sarsfield, Gianluca Prestianni arrived at SL Benfica as one of Argentina’s biggest prospects. After paying €9 million for his transfer, he managed to stand out at the Portuguese club, becoming a starter under José Mourinho. However, Vinícius Jr.’s complaint of racial acts could end his career at the club, as the coach warned. This might not end there, as he could also face a severe sanction from UEFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany blasts José Mourinho over Vinicius Jr remark: ‘It was a huge mistake in terms of leadership’

If found guilty of racial discrimination against Vinícius Jr., Prestianni could face a sanction starting from a 10-match suspension up to being ruled out for a determined period, according to Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Code. SL Benfica could even have justification to terminate his contract, leaving him in limbo. With this, the Argentine could struggle to find a new club in Europe, halting his progress.

Despite this, UEFA does not have an easy task proving Gianluca’s guilt in acts of racism. Without audio or video evidence, they must conduct an investigation based on the players’ statements. However, the recorded video shows that there were no players actually near Prestianni and Vinicius at the time, complicating any investigation. If found innocent, the Argentine is reportedly planning to sue the Brazilian for defamation.