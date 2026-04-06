Cristiano Ronaldo receives major boost in SPL title race as Kingsley Coman returns to Al Nassr training

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al Nassr at the perfect moment to reignite their push for the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title and end the club’s recent trophy drought. Adding to the positive mood around the squad, star teammate Kingsley Coman has also made his way back to training.

Coman had been sidelined after picking up a muscular issue during a training session in the March international break, forcing him to miss Al Nassr’s last league outing against Al Najma. With Ronaldo netting a brace in a 5-2 victory over the bottom-of-the-table side, the team got the result they needed, and with tougher fixtures on the horizon, Coman’s return could not come at a better time.

After a two-day rest following Friday’s match, Coman rejoined the group for training on Monday. According to Al Riyadiyah, the French winger made a strong impression despite returning from injury and is expected to be in contention for Al Nassr‘s next fixture against Al Okhdood on Saturday, April 11.

With several players unavailable through injury, head coach Jorge Jesus shifted to a 4-4-2 formation rather than his preferred 4-2-3-1, pairing Cristiano Ronaldo with Abdullah Al-Hamdan up front and deploying Sadio Mané and Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the flanks. Coman’s return gives the Portuguese manager a welcome attacking option to rotate back into the mix.

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Since arriving from Bayern Munich, Coman has wasted no time making himself at home at Al Nassr. Comfortable on either flank but particularly effective on the right, the Frenchman has racked up 10 goals and 11 assists across 32 appearances in all competitions, five of those assists going directly to Ronaldo, cementing his status as one of the forward’s most important partners on the pitch.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace not enough as Ivan Toney extends Golden Boot lead with 26th goal: What it would take for Al-Nassr star to win award

Al Nassr still managing key absences

Ronaldo’s return from his month-long hamstring layoff, capped by a brace against Al Najma, and Coman’s comeback have provided a significant lift for the squad. However, with seven games remaining in the Saudi Pro League and Al Nassr sitting at the top of the table, the club is still navigating some important injury concerns.

The most pressing issues are at the back, where both Mohamed Simakan and Iñigo Martínez are causing concern. The French center back was restricted to gym work after featuring against Al Najma, while the former Barcelona defender continues to recover from a hamstring tear sustained before the March international break and has yet to return to team training.

Joao Felix, the squad’s leading contributor with 21 goals and 15 assists, is another significant name on the injury list. Reports indicate that after missing the Al Najma game, he remains in a rehabilitation program, though both he and the other absentees could potentially be fit in time for Saturday’s fixture.

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