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Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace in Al Nassr comeback after injury

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal for Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal for Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action this Friday after more than a month out with injury in the Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Najma. He needed less than 75 minutes on the field to find the net twice and move closer to the 1,000-goal milestone.

With the match tied 2-2 at the start of the second half, the Portuguese striker took a free kick from the edge of the box. The ball struck the arm of an opposing defender, prompting the referee to award a penalty, a decision later confirmed by VAR.

As usual, Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty and converted it without issue. In the 56th minute, he scored Al Nassr’s third goal with a powerful right-footed strike that left goalkeeper Victor Braga with no chance, despite having guessed the direction of the ball.

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Just a few minutes later, Cristiano extended his team’s lead after receiving a pass inside the box from Sadio Mane. The 41-year-old star took his time to control the ball, settle himself, and unleash a powerful, high shot that was impossible for the goalkeeper to stop.

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Al Nassr maintain top spot in the Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr did not get off to a strong start, as Rakan Rajeh Altulayhi opened the scoring in the 44th minute for the visitors. In first-half stoppage time, however, Al Nassr turned the game around thanks to goals from Abdullah Al Hamdan and Sadio Mane. Still, the visitors equalized again after the break through Felippe Cardoso.

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Then came Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace, which proved decisive for Al Nassr, as well as the fifht goal from Mane. With that, they surged toward a victory that allows them to remain the sole leaders in the Saudi Pro League standings. They now have 70 points, six more than Al Hilal, who are set to play on Saturday against Al Taawoun.

Ronaldo closes in on 1,000 goals

After a month sidelined with a muscle injury, Cristiano Ronaldo made up for lost time by adding two more goals to his tally. He now has 10 goals for Al Nassr so far this year and 967 in his professional career, just 33 shy of the 1,000 mark.

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In addition, Saturday’s brace helps Ronaldo climb closer to the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring chart. Ivan Toney of Al Ahli leads the rankings with 25 goals, followed by Julian Quinones of Al Qadsiah with 24. Cristiano now sits third with 23 goals, with seven matches still remaining in the season.

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