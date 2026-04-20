Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 wins at Al Nassr after 141 games but remains short of record at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again led Al Nassr to an international semifinal in a prolific 2025-26 campaign where victories have become the standard. During an ongoing 18-game winning streak, Ronaldo reached 100 wins with the Saudi side in 141 games, though he remains well off the pace of his record-setting tenure at Real Madrid.

Following Sunday’s AFC Champions League Two quarterfinal win against Al Wasl, where he netted a brace, Ronaldo secured a semifinal berth and his 100th victory since joining the club in December 2022. While some critics suggested the move to Al Nassr would be a lesser challenge than Europe, the statistics show his most efficient winning run actually occurred in Spain.

After arriving in Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo reached the 100-win milestone in just 127 games, 14 matches faster than his pace at Al Nassr. To put his Real Madrid dominance into perspective, the Portuguese icon collected all three points in 79% of his first 127 matches, a testament to his immediate impact on the pitch.

Ronaldo’s pursuit of 100 wins across different clubs

While his 100-win pace with Al Nassr fell short of his Real Madrid mark, it now ranks as the second-fastest century of victories in his legendary career. Third on the list is his tenure at Manchester United, where he reached 100 wins in 168 games, followed closely by his record with the Portugal national team at 169 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrating.

The only two stops where Ronaldo did not reach the century mark are Sporting CP and Juventus. He appeared in only 31 games for his boyhood club, securing 13 wins, while he fell just short of the milestone with the Vecchia Signora by recording 91 wins in 134 appearances.

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Ronaldo and Al Nassr’s prolific 2025-26 season

The current success serves as a major turnaround after a disappointing previous season where the team faded in the title race and suffered a heartbreaking exit in the AFC Champions League Elite semifinals. The arrival of high-profile reinforcements and manager Jorge Jesus has provided a massive boost for Ronaldo during this 2025-26 campaign.

Al Nassr are currently enjoying the longest winning streak in Saudi Pro League history at 15 games, part of a season record that includes 24 wins, two draws, and four defeats across all competitions. With a win percentage of 80%, Ronaldo is currently maintaining his best win ratio since arriving in Riyadh as the club chases both domestic and international glory.