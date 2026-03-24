Cristiano Ronaldo nears return as Sadio Mane receives encouraging injury update: Will duo be ready for Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma?

The mood around Al-Nassr has shifted noticeably in recent days, and it begins with two names that define the club’s ambitions: Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. The club, which often rises and falls on the shoulders of its stars, now finds itself navigating a delicate moment. And yet, those close to the team speak of renewed optimism fueled by encouraging medical reports, rising fitness levels, and a belief that both icons may soon light up the pitch again.

For Ronaldo, it has been a tense few weeks. His injury against Al-Fayha in late February sent shockwaves through both Saudi Arabia and Europe, prompting concerns that the 2026 World Cup countdown might be troubled by untimely physical setbacks.

Meanwhile, Mane’s ankle issue deprived Al-Nassr of its second-most decisive attacker, forcing tactical adjustments and raising internal questions about depth during a crucial stage of the season. Now, that unease appears to be fading.

The Senegalese’s recovery has taken a sharp turn for the better, leaving coaches and medical staff satisfied with his progress. CR7, working at high intensity far from Riyadh, is pushing himself with familiar determination in Madrid, signaling that his comeback may not be far off. Supporters have interpreted their recoveries as a sign that the club’s attacking heartbeat is slowly returning to rhythm.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Sadio Mane after scoring a goal.

But beneath the excitement lies a lingering mystery, a key question the club refuses to fully answer. Will the two stars be ready for the highly anticipated Al-Najma clash? According to Asharq Al-Awsat, Sadio Mane has officially been given the medical green light and is set to resume group training in the coming days, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date remains under evaluation depending on his response to treatment.

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Positive boost as Mane steps back toward the pitch

The first major breakthrough for Al-Nassr arrived with Sadio Mane. Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper confirmed that the Senegalese star has made “significant progress” in his rehabilitation after the ankle injury that kept him out of the match against Al-Khaleej. The report states that “the medical team has given Sadio Mane the green light”, allowing him to begin working with the squad on a gradual basis over the next two days.

A similar report from Arriyadiyah highlighted that the 33-year-old completed fitness drills, including running laps and mobility work, marking his first outdoor session since the injury. He had not appeared in training since suffering the setback just 48 hours before the Al-Khaleej fixture, but internal evaluations now classify his situation as stable and ready for reintegration.

Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr

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Meanwhile, defender Inigo Martinez continues to push through his rehabilitation program, hoping to reach acceptable fitness levels in time, although his timeline remains tighter and less predictable.

Ronaldo intensifies rehabilitation in Madrid

While Mane’s progress offers immediate impact, Cristiano Ronaldo’s recovery carries an entirely different weight. The Portuguese forward has spent the past few days training vigorously in Madrid, committing to an advanced rehabilitation plan aimed at accelerating his return. Asharq Al-Awsat noted that the club has not yet determined when Ronaldo will rejoin group training in Riyadh, keeping his precise comeback date under assessment.

The injury he suffered on February 28 sparked global concern, not only for club play but for Portugal’s World Cup preparations. His recent updates on social media, including the message “Getting better every day”, helped calm fears and reassured fans that his recovery was moving forward.

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Medical assessments suggest that Ronaldo could return within one to two weeks, a timeline that places him firmly in contention for upcoming club commitments after the international break.