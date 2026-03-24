Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League and Lionel Messi’s MLS in the mix as Mohamed Salah’s potential next club comes to light

The story of Mohamed Salah has never followed a predictable path, and now, as his era at Liverpool reaches its final chapter, intrigue surrounds the next step in his extraordinary career. Even in the first wave of speculation, two possibilities instantly captured the public imagination: the allure of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League and the commercial pull of Lionel Messi’s MLS.

The announcement of his departure triggered the kind of global impact reserved only for the sport’s most revered icons. This is the man who reshaped Liverpool’s modern identity, who defined a generation of Premier League brilliance, and who forged a legacy so vast that the club itself described his career as “illustrious.”

Yet now, as Salah prepares to walk away from Anfield after nine unforgettable years, the soccer world stands poised for the next seismic move. For months now, rumors have swirled with increasing intensity. Is this the moment for a Middle Eastern homecoming? Would he choose the lights of America? Could a European giant tempt him one last time?

And just as the anticipation reaches its peak, the picture finally sharpens: the options on Salah’s table include offers from Saudi Arabia’s leading clubs, multiple proposals from Major League Soccer, and interest from several of Europe’s elite teams, forming the backdrop to a summer that may reshape global soccer’s balance of power.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

All the clubs interested in Mohamed Salah

The race for the Egyptian superstar will define the upcoming transfer window. Multiple sources across Saudi Arabia, Europe, and North America have confirmed interest from a wide selection of clubs:

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• Saudi Arabia: Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Qadsiah, NEOM

• MLS: San Diego FC

• Europe: Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona

The strongest pressure comes from the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad, whose previous world-record bid was rejected, retains long-standing admiration and is viewed as a frontrunner. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, clubs reshaped by recent superstar arrivals, are also preparing substantial offers.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool applauds the fans.

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Meanwhile, Al-Qadsiah and NEOM represent ambitious long-term Saudi visions, seeing Salah as a centerpiece for branding and legitimacy. In MLS, San Diego FC has explored signing Salah, though interest has not yet progressed to a formal offer. And in Europe, PSG and Barcelona have monitored developments, aware that such opportunities rarely present themselves.

Agent issues strong warning as transfer rumours intensify

As speculation exploded across Europe, the Middle East, and America, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas intervened with one of the sharpest public statements of his career. His representative issued a stern warning to those claiming to know the truth of his next chapter, reminding the world that Salah has made no decision, and that no one else should pretend otherwise.

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows. Beware of the click-wh*ring attention seekers.”

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