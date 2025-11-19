Cristiano Ronaldo visits Donald Trump and receives White House key: ‘I stand ready to do my part’

Cristiano Ronaldo attended a White House gala dinner on Monday night, sharing a table with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. After a private meeting with Trump, during which he received a ceremonial White House key, the Portuguese star issued a message to the president, saying: “I stand ready to do my part.”

As reported by CNN, Trump personally invited Ronaldo for a private conversation. Following the gala, the president welcomed the soccer icon to the Oval Office, where the two spoke before Trump presented him with the symbolic honor.

After the meeting, Ronaldo took to social media to share a message thanking Trump: “Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio (Georgina Rodríguez). Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace.“

The gesture echoes the first connection between Trump and Ronaldo earlier this year, when European Council president António Costa delivered a Portugal jersey signed by the star during the G7 summit in Canada. The shirt included a message that read: “To president Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.“

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Oval Office alongside U.S. President Donald Trump holding the White House key.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Following his trip to Washington, D.C. and visit to the White House, Ronaldo will return to Saudi Arabia ahead of Al Nassr’s upcoming match Sunday against Al Khaleej. The visit marked his first time on U.S. soil in 11 years, and he’s expected to be back even sooner than the 2026 World Cup.

As The Athletic recently revealed, Portugal and the USMNT are expected to clash in a friendly game during the March international break. With this, Ronaldo will make his return to a pitch in the USA even before the World Cup commences.