Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr receives fresh injury update on Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan ahead of crucial Saudi Pro League clash vs Al-Wasl

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have received a significant update concerning injured French teammates Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan as the Saudi club prepares for another important fixture. With the Saudi Pro League campaign continuing and continental commitments approaching, the availability of the two players could prove crucial to the team’s plans in the coming days.

Al-Nassr is preparing to face Al-Faisaly in the 11th round of the Saudi Pro League, with the match scheduled to take place at Al-Majmaah Sports City Stadium. The fixture presents another challenge for Ronaldo and his teammates as the club attempts to maintain its momentum during a demanding stretch of the season.

The latest reports indicate that Coman is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Simakan is dealing with a foot joint problem. Both players reportedly sustained their injuries during Al-Nassr’s recent AFC Champions League Elite campaign, with the club monitoring their progress closely.

Coman’s absence is particularly notable because the French winger offers pace and attacking threat in wide areas, giving Ronaldo and the rest of the forward line another option when fully fit. Simakan, meanwhile, provides defensive depth and versatility, making his availability important as Ange Postecoglou’s players navigate multiple competitions.

Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr celebrates alongside Mohamed Simakan. (Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

The club will be keen to avoid losing either player for a longer period by bringing them back before they are ready. A cautious approach could prove beneficial if both can return to training without setbacks.

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Will Coman and Simakan be fit for Al-Faisaly clash?

According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, the medical staff has recommended that Coman and Simakan remain unavailable for the encounter. The club is prioritizing their recovery rather than risking a premature return that could aggravate their existing injuries. The decision comes after both players missed recent action, including the club’s league fixture against NEOM.

Their absence has added to the club’s concerns as it balances domestic commitments with its ambitions in the AFC Champions League Elite. Al-Nassr had also been preparing for a meeting with Al-Ahli before that fixture was postponed. The congested schedule means the medical team must carefully assess the condition of both French players before deciding when they can safely return.

The medical staff has opted to continue their treatment and rehabilitation plans instead of including them against Al-Faisaly. Neither player is expected to feature in the upcoming Saudi Pro League match, according to Arriyadiyah.

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Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Al-Wasl match could determine their next steps

Attention will quickly turn to Al-Nassr’s upcoming AFC Champions League Elite fixture against Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates. The report adds that the medical team plans to reassess the French duo in the coming days to determine whether either player can progress towards a return.

The Saudi giant’s continental match is scheduled for next week at Al-Awwal Park, giving the pair a potential target as they work through their rehabilitation. However, their availability will depend on their recovery and the results of further medical assessments, rather than the importance of the fixture alone.

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Journalist Khalid Al-Rashid has also reported that a decision on Coman’s availability for the Al-Wasl match is expected on Sunday. That assessment could provide a clearer indication of whether the winger is close to returning to action.