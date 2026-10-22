Lionel Messi sends emotional message to Barcelona fans during return to Spain

Lionel Messi has sent an emotional message to Barcelona fans during his return to Spain. The Inter Miami star is in Oviedo to receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, and in an interview with EFE, he spoke about the club and the city where he spent most of his career.

“Barcelona means a lot to me. I feel special love for the city, the club. It will always be like this,” Messi said. He admitted that it is hard to sum up in a few words what the club means to him, because it is a part of his life, adding that he lived “many good things” in Barcelona, both at the club and in the city.

Messi then looked back on the success he enjoyed in Catalonia. “We were lucky to win everything, also in the way we did it, in how we enjoyed playing, winning, achieving important things, but above all in how we enjoyed the day-to-day, the training sessions. We had a great time,” he said. He also called it a privilege to share a dressing room with Xavi, Iniesta and Puyol, “and many more”.

Messi will receive the award on Oct. 23 at the Teatro Campoamor in a ceremony presided over by the Spanish royals, and he described it as an honor to join a list of winners that includes Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Michael Schumacher, among other sports icons.

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Will Messi play against Red Bull New York?

The trip raised some doubts about Messi’s availability for Inter Miami’s next match. The ceremony in Oviedo takes place on Oct. 23, and Inter Miami visit Red Bull New York in Harrison, New Jersey, on Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET, less than a day later. Sin embargo, Messi is expected to fly to New York on the night of the ceremony and rejoin the team immediately.

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Inter Miami coach Kily Gonzalez had already addressed the situation and made it clear that the trip will not keep Messi from playing. “He’s going to be there, and I’m going to have him in the game too,” the coach said. He added that everyone at the club is “totally in agreement” with Messi going, “because it’s a tremendously important award, not only for him but for his family”.

The match carries less weight than it might have, because Inter Miami already secured a place in the MLS playoffs. With the postseason spot confirmed, the team can afford to be careful with Messi after his long trip, and the focus in the coming weeks will be on keeping its captain fresh for the playoffs.