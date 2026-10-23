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Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 982 career goals with latest strike for Al Nassr vs Al Faisaly in Saudi Pro League

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved closer to one of the most remarkable milestones in football history. The Al Nassr captain scored with a header against Al Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League to reach 982 career goals, leaving him really close from the 1,000 mark.

The goal came from a free kick, which Joao Felix delivered into the box for Ronaldo to head home and extend Al Nassr’s lead to 2-0. It ended a wait for the 41-year-old, who had been stuck on 981 goals since Oct. 12, when he scored in Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League.

Minutes after scoring, the Portuguese forward found the net again to complete a brace, but the goal was reviewed by VAR and ultimately ruled out for offside. Ronaldo now needs 18 more goals to reach 1,000, a milestone that would be unprecedented in the modern game.

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Al Nassr stay firmly in the Saudi Pro League title race

With this partial victory, Al Nassr would climb to 25 points if the result holds, level with league leaders Al Qadsiah and one point ahead of third-placed Al Hilal. The leaders would remain first for now on goal difference (+15 to +14), while Al Nassr’s record would stand at eight wins, one draw and one loss.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr receives fresh injury update on Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan ahead of crucial Saudi Pro League clash vs Al-Wasl

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr receives fresh injury update on Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan ahead of crucial Saudi Pro League clash vs Al-Wasl

The next result that could reshape the table is a direct clash at the top, as Al Hilal face Al Qadsiah in Matchday 11 today. The challengers have played nine games, one fewer than the two clubs above them, and currently sit on 24 points with the best goal difference in the league (+20).

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Al Nassr would be best served by a result that stops Al Hilal from winning. A draw would keep the title race extremely tight, with Al Qadsiah just one point clear and the other two level on 25, while a victory for the leaders would at least keep the team with the game in hand from taking control at the top.

A win for the visitors would be the worst outcome, as it would put them two points clear after entering this round with a match in hand, complicating matters even further for the chasing pack.

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