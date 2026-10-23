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Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Al-Faisaly host Al Nassr in a Saudi Pro League fixture that pits a team scrapping for points against the two-time champions chasing continued momentum.
Al-Faisaly come into this one off a 2-2 draw with Al Shabab last Sunday, a result that followed a 3-2 win over Al Kholood on October 15. Before that stretch they were beaten 1-3 by Al Ittihad back on September 11, a reminder of the gap that still exists against the league’s top sides. A home result here would settle the nerves after that mixed run and keep Al-Faisaly clear of the bottom of the table.
Al Nassr arrive unbeaten in their last three outings, having edged Neom SC 1-0 on October 20 after a comfortable 3-0 win over Al Diriyah on October 9. They also drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej back on September 12, so the recent form has trended upward since that result. Another win would stretch their momentum further and keep the pressure on the teams above them in the standings.
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Al-Faisaly projected lineup

Giovanni Solinas sends out a 4-3-3 built around a compact midfield of Andrei Girotto, Jaime Seoane and Abdulaziz Al Bishi, with Flavio and Mohammed Al Shanqiti supplying width from the full-back areas. Abdoulaye Seck and Yaseen Barnawi anchor the back line in front of Fernando Pacheco, while Alexandre Mendy and Abdullah Al-Mogren are tasked with stretching the Al Nassr defense alongside the central midfield trio. With no absences listed, Solinas can field his preferred XI and lean on the side’s organization to try to disrupt Al Nassr’s attacking rhythm.
Al-Faisaly projected starting XI (4-3-3): Fernando Pacheco, Yaseen Barnawi, Abdullah Bin Subayt, Abdoulaye Seck, Mohammed Al Shanqiti, Flavio, Andrei Girotto, Jaime Seoane, Abdulaziz Al Bishi, Alexandre Mendy, Abdullah Al-Mogren. Coach: Giovanni Solinas.

Al Nassr projected lineup

Ange Postecoglou lines Al Nassr up in a 4-4-2, pairing Cristiano Ronaldo with Joao Felix up front and flanking the midfield with Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel for width. Inigo Martinez and Abdulelah Al Amri hold the center of defense in front of Bento Krepski, with Nawaf Al-Boushail and Ayman Yahya pushing on from full-back to support the attack. There are no absences to work around, which means Postecoglou can field a settled, attack-minded unit built to carry the recent winning form into the away fixture.
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Al Nassr projected starting XI (4-4-2): Bento Krepski, Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulelah Al Amri, Inigo Martinez, Ayman Yahya, Samu, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Ange Postecoglou.
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