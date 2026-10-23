How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Aston Villa vs Manchester City WHAT Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Aston Villa enter this one on a three-match winning streak, having beaten Viking 3-1 last Wednesday, Newcastle 1-0 on October 17, and Fenerbahçe 6-0 three days before that. The win over Newcastle showed they can grind out a result against Premier League opposition, while the margin against Fenerbahçe pointed to a team scoring goals freely right now. Villa will want to carry that form into a game of this magnitude at home.

Manchester City arrive having won their last two outings, a 5-1 rout of AEK Athens on October 20 and a 3-2 win over Ipswich three days earlier, sandwiched around a 2-4 loss to Paris SG on October 14. The defeat to Paris SG was their only blemish in these three games, and the response against AEK suggests City moved past it quickly. A win at Villa Park would keep City’s momentum rolling after that setback and reinforce their credentials in the title race.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City record

These two sides have met 10 times, with Manchester City holding the edge at 5 wins to Aston Villa’s 4 and one draw between them. The most recent meeting came on May 24, 2026, when Aston Villa won 2-1 away at Manchester City. Before that, Villa also got the better of City at home, winning 1-0 on October 26, 2025, part of a series that has swung back and forth over the past several seasons.

Match Score Date Competition Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 1-2 May 24, 2026 Premier League Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 1-0 October 26, 2025 Premier League Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 2-1 April 22, 2025 Premier League Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 2-1 December 21, 2024 Premier League Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 4-1 April 3, 2024 Premier League Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 1-0 December 6, 2023 Premier League Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 3-1 February 12, 2023 Premier League Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 1-1 September 3, 2022 Premier League Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 3-2 May 22, 2022 Premier League Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 1-2 December 1, 2021 Premier League

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2026-27 Premier League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Manchester City 7 +12 21 2 Arsenal 7 +6 18 3 Albion 7 +18 16 4 Chelsea 7 +4 13 5 Liverpool 7 +1 12 6 Brentford 7 +5 10 7 Leeds 7 +3 10 8 Everton 7 +1 10 9 Hull 7 +1 9 10 Ipswich Town 7 -4 9 11 Newcastle 7 -4 8 12 Aston Villa 7 -4 8 13 Manchester United 7 +0 7 14 Crystal Palace 7 -8 7 15 Bournemouth 7 -4 6 16 Tottenham 7 -4 6 17 Coventry 7 -8 6 18 Fulham 7 -3 5 19 Nottingham 7 -4 5 20 Sunderland 7 -8 4

All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Friday, October 23, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Manchester City Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 AM Coventry vs. Fulham Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM Arsenal vs. Everton Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM Chelsea vs. Tottenham Saturday, October 24, 2026 12:30 PM Liverpool vs. Albion Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Hull vs. Brentford Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Sunderland vs. Leeds Sunday, October 25, 2026 12:30 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Aston Villa will face Manchester City on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026-27 Premier League.

Fubo, USA Network will carry the Aston Villa vs Manchester City game in the United States.

Manchester City lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.

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