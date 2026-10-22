Lionel Scaloni reportedly agrees verbal deal to stay as Argentina coach through 2030 World Cup

Lionel Scaloni is reportedly set to continue as Argentina’s head coach through the 2030 World Cup. According to reports in Argentina, the coach and the AFA have reached a verbal agreement to extend his contract, which was due to expire in December.

The talks began as soon as Scaloni arrived in Argentina for the September and October FIFA window, and the agreement was reportedly reached on Wednesday between all parties.

The deal has not been signed or made official yet, and an announcement could come in the coming days or during the November international window. The AFA’s goal is for Scaloni to lead the team until the end of 2030, which would allow him to coach his third World Cup, after Qatar 2022 and North America 2026.

His desire to stay was clear after Lionel Messi’s farewell match against Benin. “If all goes well, I’ll continue as coach,” Scaloni said at the time. Since he took charge as interim coach in September 2018, he has led Argentina in 105 matches, winning 81, drawing 14 and losing just 10. He has also won four titles: the 2021 and 2024 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina. (Getty Images)

The new contract will give Scaloni the task of rebuilding the squad after Messi’s retirement. Once he finds a starting lineup and a base for the future, his next big target will be the 2028 Copa America, followed by another run at the World Cup in 2030.

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Argentina’s next matches

Argentina will begin the post-Messi era with two friendlies in the November FIFA window. The team will face Uruguay on Nov. 13 in Buenos Aires and Costa Rica on Nov. 17 in Cordoba, matches that will be Scaloni’s first chance to test new options without the captain.

Ahead of the 2030 World Cup, Argentina are already qualified as hosts, along with Paraguay and Uruguay, who will stage matches in the tournament that celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Even so, they will take part in the South American qualifiers as a wild card, which will give Scaloni more competitive matches as he rebuilds the squad. With the contract situation close to being settled, the coach will have time to build a new generation around the world champions.

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