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Cristiano Ronaldo warned national team comeback could trigger fresh problems as ex-Portugal boss sets out return conditions

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal remains uncertain despite the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF)’s decision to impose a backdated suspension that could allow him to return for November’s Nations League fixtures. As debate continues over his fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus, a former Portugal manager has warned that the next step could prove crucial to preventing another damaging confrontation.

The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward received a 30-day ban and a €255 ($286) fine after leaving Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen in September. Although the punishment has largely run its course, Coelho believes the federation must handle the captain’s potential return carefully if it wants to avoid reopening the dispute.

Speaking to Radio Renascença’s Bola Branca, Humberto Coelho backed the decision to suspend Ronaldo but criticized the financial penalty as ineffective. “Ronaldo’s suspension was important, but the fine is a bit out of place and doesn’t help at all,” the former Selecao manager said.

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Coelho also argued that the incident should never have escalated to the point where disciplinary action became necessary. “What I know for sure is that if I were the coach, this wouldn’t have happened. That’s for sure. And if I were a player, I don’t think it would have happened either,” he explained.

As a former national team captain himself, Coelho believes the episode reflects a breakdown in responsibility on multiple sides. He described the situation as complicated and expressed concern about the damage it could cause to both Ronaldo and the FPF.

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How Ronaldo’s dispute with Jorge Jesus escalated

The controversy began during the national team’s September international window, when Ronaldo was an unused substitute in the national team’s 2-1 victory over Norway. The forward later claimed that Jesus had given him assurances about his involvement before deciding against using him.

Ronaldo subsequently left Portugal’s camp on September 30, ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark. In a public statement, he accused Jesus of an “absolute breach of trust,” while the coach denied that the two had made the agreement Ronaldo described.

ronaldo portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts

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The FPF disciplinary council eventually found Ronaldo guilty of an offence under Article 160(1) of its disciplinary regulations. On October 19, the federation announced a 30-day suspension and a symbolic monetary fine, taking into account mitigating circumstances that included Ronaldo’s contributions to football and his recent disciplinary record.

The conditions Ronaldo must meet before returning

Coelho made clear that he would welcome Ronaldo back to Portugal, but stressed that the return must be properly prepared. He believes responsibility cannot rest solely on the player, with the national team coach and federation president also needing to help rebuild trust. “I’d like him to return. The right conditions have to be in place, and that’s up to the coach, the president and Cristiano,” Coelho said.

ronaldo jesus proenca

Pedro Proenca, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jorge Jesus

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He added that the three parties must establish genuine understanding and accept responsibility for their respective roles in resolving the dispute. A return without proper preparation and shared accountability could create further problems rather than settle the existing tensions.

Coelho delivered his strongest warning when discussing what might happen if the situation is mishandled. “If his return isn’t properly planned and prepared, with a strong sense of responsibility from everyone involved, there’s no point in it. Otherwise, serious problems could resurface.”

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