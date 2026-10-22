Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future takes another turn after Jorge Jesus sets strict return conditions as veteran’s response emerges

The massive fallout between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus is forcing Portugal into a corner. With the captain currently serving a 30-day suspension, the national squad faces a critical decision as the massive November UEFA Nations League matches approach fast. All eyes are glued to the Portuguese camp to see if CR7 and the manager can finally bury the hatchet and clear a path for the all-time top scorer to return.

The conflict erupted during the September international break, when Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway. The decision reportedly angered the forward, who believed Jesus had broken an agreement concerning his playing time.

Ronaldo subsequently left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on September 30, triggering disciplinary proceedings. He later apologized to his teammates and supporters, acknowledged responsibility for his actions and stated that he would accept the consequences imposed by the federation.

The disagreement became particularly sensitive because Jesus had previously coached the veteran superstar at Al-Nassr. Their professional relationship had appeared successful, making the breakdown in communication an unexpected complication for the Selecao.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (WC 2026)

Jesus has maintained that team selection is a managerial responsibility and that the circumstances of individual matches determine his decisions. He has also indicated that Ronaldo remains welcome to return, although the latest reports suggest that reassurances alone have not been enough to resolve their differences.

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Ronaldo receives suspension and fine

On October 19, the FPF disciplinary authorities imposed a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine, approximately $286, following Ronaldo’s departure from the national team camp. The suspension was backdated to September 30, meaning much of the punishment had already been served when the decision was announced.

According to reports, mitigating factors included Ronaldo’s formal admission of the facts, his previous disciplinary record and his contribution to the national team. The sanction therefore did not automatically rule him out of Portugal’s November fixtures.

The 41-year-old remains Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 146 goals in 234 international appearances. His continued availability could be valuable, but selection ultimately rests with Jesus, and the unresolved dispute adds another complication to the coach’s preparations.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

What does Ronaldo’s Portugal future hold?

The latest development follows reports from Saudi outlet Al-Wiam Sports that Jesus has informed Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca that he would accept Ronaldo’s return, provided the forward meets certain conditions. According to the report, Ronaldo has so far rejected those conditions, while Proenca continues trying to arrange a formal meeting between the two sides.

The details of the reported conditions have not been publicly confirmed, leaving uncertainty over what Jesus expects from the veteran forward. The disagreement suggests that, despite the federation’s efforts to repair the relationship, the dispute remains unresolved.

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Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Proenca has continued to support a reconciliation, describing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as an important figure in Portuguese soccer. However, a successful return will likely depend on whether the player and coach can reach an understanding before Portugal’s next international commitments.

The upcoming matches against Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17 could become important milestones in determining Ronaldo’s immediate international future. Although the suspension is largely behind him, his return remains dependent on a reconciliation with Jesus and a decision to include him in the squad.

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