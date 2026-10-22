Lionel Messi’s 2009 record revisited as Nico Paz becomes youngest Argentine to achieve UEFA Champions League milestone

Lionel Messi’s legacy continues to influence a new generation of Argentine players, and Nico Paz has taken another significant step towards establishing his own name among the country’s brightest talents. The Como midfielder delivered a memorable performance against Manchester United, producing a night of individual brilliance that revived comparisons with his legendary compatriot and brought an impressive piece of Champions League history back into focus.

Como produced one of the most eye-catching results of the Champions League campaign by defeating Manchester United 4-1 on Wednesday, with Paz at the center of the action. The 22-year-old scored twice and provided an assist, demonstrating his ability to influence a match through finishing, creativity and intelligent movement.

The rising star opened the scoring in the second minute, collecting the ball inside the penalty area before shifting onto his left foot and curling a shot beyond Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens. His early strike gave Como immediate momentum and set the tone for an evening in which the Italian club repeatedly exposed the visitors’ defensive weaknesses.

The Argentine continued to dictate proceedings after the break, delivering a perfectly weighted pass for Anastasios Douvikas to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute. Eight minutes later, Paz intercepted an opponent’s pass, drove towards the penalty area and finished confidently to extend Como’s advantage.

Jacobo Ramon added a fourth goal for Cesc Fabregas’s side before Joshua Zirkzee scored a late consolation for the Red Devils. By the time Paz left the pitch, he had delivered a performance that firmly established him as one of the night’s standout players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The record that brings Lionel Messi back into the picture

Paz’s two goals and assist placed him alongside an extraordinary historical benchmark previously reached by Messi. According to Opta, Paz became the youngest Argentine player to record three goal contributions in a single Champions League match since Messi achieved the feat against Bayern Munich in April 2009.

Paz was 22 years and 43 days old when he registered his three contributions against Manchester United. Messi was 21 when he recorded two goals and an assist during Barcelona‘s memorable 4-0 victory over Bayern, making the comparison particularly striking given the Argentine superstar’s subsequent achievements.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

The performance also added another distinction to the forward’s growing collection of milestones. He became the youngest player to score a Champions League brace against Manchester United, while his combination of goalscoring and playmaking highlighted the breadth of his attacking abilities.

Why Paz is drawing comparisons with Messi

The similarities between the two Argentines extend beyond their nationality and left-footed finishing. Like Messi, Paz enjoys operating in creative spaces, drifting towards the right side before cutting inside to shoot, carry the ball or find a teammate with a precise pass.

Lionel Messi of Argentina greeting teammate Nico Paz. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Paz has developed a playing style of his own. His taller frame and more upright running posture distinguish him from Messi, whose low center of gravity and explosive changes of direction have long made him one of soccer’s most difficult players to defend against.

Paz’s influence also comes from his willingness to contribute defensively. His interception before scoring his second goal against Manchester United illustrated how his pressing and anticipation can turn defensive work into immediate attacking opportunities.