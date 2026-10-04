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Portugal coach Jorge Jesus leaves return decision up to Cristiano Ronaldo amid farewell match rumors

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warm up before the UEFA Nations League
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warm up before the UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo recently left the Portugal national team in the middle of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign. Now, head coach Jorge Jesus has opened the door for his potential return to the squad.

Following Portugal‘s 2–1 victory over Norway on Matchday 4 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, coach Jorge Jesus directly addressed the central talking point surrounding the national team: Cristiano Ronaldo’s abrupt exit from the squad.

“Everything is still open,” Jesus said in press conference about the potential return of the striker. Cristiano is the one who decides his future; it doesn’t depend on me. What happened was simply a misunderstanding, and in my opinion, it will be very easy to resolve.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammates want him back

Following Ronaldo’s sudden exit, several of his Portuguese teammates addressed his departure. While some revealed they were advised not to dwell on the topic, the overarching sentiment within the dressing room is a clear desire to see him return.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

After the win against Norway, Nuno Mendes noted that, like any other player, Ronaldo would be welcomed back with open arms if he chooses to return, though he reiterated that the choice ultimately belongs to the forward.

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Cristiano Ronaldo walkout threatens millions: Portugal reportedly seek emergency truce with national captain

Joao Cancelo was also asked about the situation, emphasizing that Ronaldo remains an icon and captain of the Portugal national team, while hinting that the squad does not believe his international career is finished just yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo may want more than just a farewell match

Ronaldo’s relentless competitive nature is well known throughout football. He originally set out to pursue another Nations League title, but given the recent turmoil, many observers believe a single ceremonial farewell match will mark his final appearance for Portugal.

However, a ceremonial send-off may not satisfy the veteran icon. Driven by his desire to lift another trophy with Portugal, a mere farewell appearance might not be enough for him to close out his international career.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

Reports indicate that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is exploring options to organize a formal farewell match for Cristiano Ronaldo, while head coach Jorge Jesus is open for the captain's return to A Seleção.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s conflict with Jorge Jesus takes dangerous turn for Portugal as 2030 FIFA World Cup threat emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo’s conflict with Jorge Jesus takes dangerous turn for Portugal as 2030 FIFA World Cup threat emerges

Pedro Proenca has reportedly been urged by political, business and financial figures to find a solution, raising new questions about what the conflict could mean for Portugal beyond the immediate future of its national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo could avoid international retirement as Portugal makes crucial desperate move to repair Jorge Jesus relationship

Cristiano Ronaldo could avoid international retirement as Portugal makes crucial desperate move to repair Jorge Jesus relationship

The 41-year-old left camp during the current Nations League window after a series of tense developments, leaving Portugal facing difficult questions about what comes next.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit decision leaves Jorge Jesus and Pedro Proenca with one final desperate option as Portugal drama escalates

Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit decision leaves Jorge Jesus and Pedro Proenca with one final desperate option as Portugal drama escalates

What began with a controversial selection decision against Norway has now developed into a frantic attempt to determine whether the captain can still be convinced to remain with the national team.

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