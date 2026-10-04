Portugal coach Jorge Jesus leaves return decision up to Cristiano Ronaldo amid farewell match rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo recently left the Portugal national team in the middle of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign. Now, head coach Jorge Jesus has opened the door for his potential return to the squad.

Following Portugal‘s 2–1 victory over Norway on Matchday 4 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, coach Jorge Jesus directly addressed the central talking point surrounding the national team: Cristiano Ronaldo’s abrupt exit from the squad.

“Everything is still open,” Jesus said in press conference about the potential return of the striker. “Cristiano is the one who decides his future; it doesn’t depend on me. What happened was simply a misunderstanding, and in my opinion, it will be very easy to resolve.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammates want him back

Following Ronaldo’s sudden exit, several of his Portuguese teammates addressed his departure. While some revealed they were advised not to dwell on the topic, the overarching sentiment within the dressing room is a clear desire to see him return.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

After the win against Norway, Nuno Mendes noted that, like any other player, Ronaldo would be welcomed back with open arms if he chooses to return, though he reiterated that the choice ultimately belongs to the forward.

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Joao Cancelo was also asked about the situation, emphasizing that Ronaldo remains an icon and captain of the Portugal national team, while hinting that the squad does not believe his international career is finished just yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo may want more than just a farewell match

Ronaldo’s relentless competitive nature is well known throughout football. He originally set out to pursue another Nations League title, but given the recent turmoil, many observers believe a single ceremonial farewell match will mark his final appearance for Portugal.

However, a ceremonial send-off may not satisfy the veteran icon. Driven by his desire to lift another trophy with Portugal, a mere farewell appearance might not be enough for him to close out his international career.

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