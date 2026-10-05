Is Lionel Messi retiring from Inter Miami following his Argentina departure?

Lionel Messi has decided to put an end to his international career. Now that he has retired from Argentina, the biggest question is what will happen with his career at Inter Miami?

Following the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi announced that his time with Argentina had come to an end. The final defeat against Spain solidified his decision to step away from the national team.

Nevertheless, his announcement applied solely to the Argentina national team. Lionel Messi will not retire from soccer entirely, as he intends to fulfill his signed contract with Inter Miami, which runs through December 2028.

Will Lionel Messi retire after his Inter Miami run?

Lionel Messi’s current contract extension with Inter Miami runs through December 2028. By that time, he will be 41 years old, and his long-term future remains uncertain.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring. (Hernan Cortez/Getty Images)

With his international retirement confirmed, it appears unlikely that Messi will play far beyond 2028. Barcelona supporters hold onto hope for an emotional return, though any homecoming would likely have to occur prior to the conclusion of his Inter Miami deal via a short-term loan.

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see also Lionel Messi’s international retirement: Who will inherit the iconic number 10 in Argentina?

While Messi could theoretically continue playing past 2028 or sign a short stint with Barcelona to retire at the club where he became a legend, his immediate focus remains centered on his ongoing tenure in Major League Soccer.

Could Lionel Messi still return to Argentina after his retirement?

Yes. As long as he remains an active professional player, Lionel Messi remains eligible to represent the Argentina national team should he reconsider his decision and receive a call-up from the coaching staff.

In 2016, Messi famously announced his initial retirement from international duty before reversing the decision after further reflection—ultimately returning to lead La Albiceleste to historic world and continental glory.

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