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Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (2026)
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (2026)

The Portugal national team saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave camp earlier this week. Now, reports have emerged that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is preparing a farewell match for the icon, and head coach Jorge Jesus remains open to his return.

At the start of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Portuguese squad following a reported disagreement with Jorge Jesus over the manager’s decision to leave him out of the starting lineup.

Now, according to L’Équipe, the Portuguese federation is planning a farewell match for Cristiano Ronaldo, allowing him to properly say goodbye to the fans and step away from international football with the honor his career deserves.

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Would Jorge Jesus accept Cristiano Ronaldo’s return?

Following Ronaldo’s departure, many supporters anticipated severe consequences for Jorge Jesus, with some speculating he might be dismissed. However, the manager continues to deliver positive results on the pitch, making a coaching change highly unlikely.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial departure prompts Bruno Fernandes to call for unity in Portugal

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial departure prompts Bruno Fernandes to call for unity in Portugal

According to A Bola, Jorge Jesus is open to having Ronaldo return to the squad for a proper farewell match. The manager has publicly praised the striker on multiple occasions, framing the situation as a miscommunication rather than a personal rift.

Jorge Jesus coach of Portugal

Jorge Jesus coach of Portugal

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Nevertheless, questions linger over whether Ronaldo would agree to return with Jorge Jesus at the helm. Their relationship remains visibly strained, and the legendary forward may resist playing under the manager following their recent friction.

All eyes set on the 1,000th goal mark

With Ronaldo potentially returning only for a ceremonial farewell fixture, the end of his playing career draws near. The forward had previously indicated that the current season with Al Nassr could be his last in professional soccer.

While lifting the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League trophy was initially his primary objective this season, his focus now shifts toward reaching 1,000 official career goals—a historic milestone no player in football history has ever achieved.

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