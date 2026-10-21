Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headline new Ballon d’Or Of All Time award: Full nominee list, eligibility rules, voting deadline, and prize explained

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are once again at the center of soccer’s greatest debate as France Football introduces a special award celebrating the most iconic Ballon d’Or-winning performances in history. The new initiative brings together legends from different generations, allowing supporters to revisit some of the sport’s most memorable individual achievements and decide which deserves the ultimate recognition.

The announcement comes as the prestigious award celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2026. However, the format introduces an unusual twist that could make the competition far more unpredictable than a conventional vote for the greatest player of all time.

France Soccer, the magazine behind the Ballon d’Or since 1956, has unveiled the Ballon d’Or Of All Time (B.O.A.T.), a public vote designed to identify the greatest individual Ballon d’Or-winning year in soccer history. Rather than simply selecting a player, voters must decide which specific winning campaign deserves to stand above the rest.

The distinction matters because a player with multiple Ballon d’Or trophies has several eligible seasons competing for votes. Messi, for example, has eight winning years represented, while Ronaldo has five, potentially dividing support between their individual achievements.

FIFA Ballon d’Or nominees Lionel Messi of Argentina and FC Barcelona (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid (R)

Full list of the 10 nominees

The shortlist features 10 legendary players who have won the Ballon d’Or at least twice during their careers.

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Player Country Wins Winning Years Lionel Messi Argentina 8 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 5 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 Michel Platini France 3 1983, 1984, 1985 Johan Cruyff Netherlands 3 1971, 1973, 1974 Marco van Basten Netherlands 3 1988, 1989, 1992 Alfredo Di Stefano Spain 2 1957, 1959 Franz Beckenbauer West Germany 2 1972, 1976 Kevin Keegan England 2 1978, 1979 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany 2 1980, 1981 Ronaldo Nazario Brazil 2 1997, 2002

Messi leads the historical standings with eight Ballon d’Or victories, followed by Ronaldo with five. Platini, Cruyff and Van Basten each collected three trophies, while the remaining five nominees won twice.

Eligibility rules: Why some legends are missing

The organizers restricted eligibility to players who have won the Ballon d’Or at least twice, immediately excluding famous one-time winners such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Eusebio. Pele and Diego Maradona are also absent, but for a different historical reason.

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During their playing careers, the Ballon d’Or was restricted to European players, meaning the two South American icons were not eligible under the award’s original rules. The shortlist therefore reflects the history and eligibility criteria of the traditional prize rather than a comprehensive ranking of every player who has ever played the game.

A general view of the Ballon D’Or trophy

Voting deadline, cost and prize explained

Fans can vote through the official Ballon d’Or website until October 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Paris time. Each vote costs €1, and supporters can submit multiple votes rather than being restricted to a single choice.

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According to the published details, participants receive access to an iconic Ballon d’Or photograph and an opportunity to win two tickets to the 2027 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The B.O.A.T. results are scheduled to be announced on October 28, two days after the main 2026 ceremony at London’s Palladium on October 26.