Cristiano Ronaldo’s 30-day Portugal ban could surprisingly extend to Al-Nassr as UEFA and FIFA enter the picture, but there’s a catch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s disciplinary case with Portugal has taken a potentially significant turn, raising questions about whether the consequences could reach beyond international soccer. While the Al-Nassr superstar has already served most of his suspension, a new development involving European and world soccer’s governing bodies could complicate the situation.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) punished Ronaldo for leaving the national team camp following a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. However, the possibility of the ban affecting his club career remains uncertain, and one crucial detail suggests that supporters should not assume he will miss upcoming matches for Al-Nassr.

The FPF disciplinary council handed the veteran ace a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine after he left Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Denmark on September 30. The incident followed tensions with Jesus over Ronaldo’s role in the national team.

The forward accused the coach of breaking promises about his playing time after being left on the bench against Norway, describing the situation as an “absolute breach of trust,”. Jesus denied that an agreement had been made but subsequently left the door open for Ronaldo’s return. The veteran later apologized for leaving his teammates and failing to acknowledge supporters, while making clear that he remained available for future selection.

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The disciplinary committee found that Ronaldo had intentionally committed an offence under Article 160(1) of the FPF’s disciplinary regulations. His sporting achievements, contribution to Portuguese soccer and expression of remorse were considered mitigating circumstances when the sanction was determined.

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Could UEFA and FIFA extend the ban to Al-Nassr?

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, the FPF disciplinary committee has instructed the federation’s legal department to assess whether the punishment should be formally communicated to UEFA and FIFA. Such a step could potentially raise the question of whether the suspension should be recognized in competitions organized by those governing bodies.

No decision has been announced to extend Ronaldo’s suspension to club soccer. The reported development concerns an assessment of whether to notify UEFA and FIFA, rather than confirmation that either organization has agreed to enforce the sanction beyond Portugal’s national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr reacts

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The distinction matters because Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where the club competes in domestic and Asian competitions. Any wider enforcement would require further clarification, and the available reporting suggests that a formal referral is considered unlikely.

What’s the catch?

There is another important detail that reduces the immediate impact of the punishment. The 30-day suspension was backdated to the period when Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp in late September, meaning much of the sanction had already been served by the time it was formally announced on October 19.

That timing means Ronaldo is expected to be eligible for Portugal’s upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17, assuming he is selected and fit to play. The suspension therefore does not automatically rule him out of those fixtures.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

The same timing also makes an immediate disruption to Al-Nassr’s schedule less likely, particularly because no extension to club competitions has been confirmed. The situation would become more consequential if the FPF pursued a wider application of the ban and UEFA or FIFA took further action.